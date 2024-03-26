The joy of Tasmania's 4th Annual Launceston Ukulele Jamboree

Tasmania's only Ukulele festival held its 4th annual Launceston Ukulele Jamboree last week, bringing together a host of Tasmanian, national and international performers.
More artists were added to the line-up this year due to the success of last year's festival.
The Launceston Ukulele Jamboree offers ukulele enthusiasts from diverse backgrounds and locations a unique opportunity to mingle, play, learn, and laugh together, while also getting the chance to watch and interact with professional musicians.
Launceston City Council and Mark Barratts of Barratts Music Store Launceston were the main sponsors of the annual festival.
Festival director and local musician Jackie Anifandis said, "Each year we're expanding and adding to our Jamboree program, and this year we had lots of groups coming from interstate and New Zealand to attend, with most staying on for extra time to explore and have a holiday.
"We've set up a "buddy" system with our local ukesters to help all the travellers feel welcomed and give them the best Tassie experience possible," Ms Anifandis said.
The festival was headlined by the Victorian duo Green Fields, comprised of Sally Carter and Keith Rea.
An online raffle, along with ukulele packages and other prizes, was held, and all proceeds went to Enterprising Aardvark Counselling & Consultancy Inc., a local free sexual assault counselling service.
The Launceston Ukulele Jamboree was nominated this year to be in the running for a Launceston Chamber of Commerce Award.
The Music in Schools Program returned this year with workshops in Ravenswood and Waverley primary schools hosted by N.S.W. educators The Wild Women of Anywhere Beach, which lead up to their performance by the students in the Mall on Saturday, March 23rd.
"I'm really passionate about bringing an educational focus to our events so that community musicians have a chance to improve, learn, and upskill to be part of the festival alongside the professional musicians as well," Ms Anifandis said.
The Booth Foundation was also a sponsor, and AUTLA (Australian Ukulele Teachers & Leaders Association) hosted free professional development sessions for Tasmanian classroom teachers on Sunday, March 24th.
"I've been running a fortnightly youth jam at the Riverside golf club since 2019, and every fortnight on Sunday afternoon, 40 or 50 people all thrash away to rock and roll bangers with a beer in front of them," Ms Anifandis said.
