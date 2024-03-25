Tassie crews get among the medals at national rowing championships

Tasmania's lightweight men's coxless four is the toast of state rowing after winning the Penrith Cup at the Interstate Regatta on the final day of the Australian Championships in Penrith, NSW.
The crew of North Esk's Oscar Birtwistle and Laurie Dean plus Angus Paynter (Tasmania University) and stroked by Queensland-based Alec Paterson (Kand) rowed the hotly-contested 2000-metre event in a time of 6 minutes 14.99 seconds to finish a second ahead of Victoria, with Western Australia claiming bronze.
Tasmania last won the Penrith Cup in 2012.
The crew was coached by Jacob Crow (Buckingham RC).
Paterson also won the open lightweight men's single scull.
Tasmania's interstate lightweight women's quad scull of Phoebe Teale (Sydney University), Sophie Robinson (Tasmania University), Anneka Reardon (Australian National University) and stroke Verayna Zilm (Buckingham), finished second to New South Wales in the Victoria Cup. The crew was coached by Paul Newbon (Huon) and Abbie Crow (Buckingham).
Rowing Tasmania clubs and the state's rowing schools put in some impressive performances over the week-long championships at Sydney International Regatta Centre.
"The results from this year's Australian Rowing Championships in Penrith are not only a good springboard for the 2025 Championships at Lake Barrington, but for the future of the sport," Rowing Tasmania chief executive Rob Prescott said.
Many club and school rowers made it through to an A-final appearance and onto the podium.
Other A-final/gold medal winners included:
