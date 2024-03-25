The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Local Sport/Local Footy

Tassie crews get among the medals at national rowing championships

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated March 26 2024 - 11:05am, first published 8:59am
Penrith cup winners Angus Paynter, Oscar Birtwistle, Laurie Dean and Alec Paterson with coach Jacob Crow at Penrith. Picture Facebook
Tasmania's lightweight men's coxless four is the toast of state rowing after winning the Penrith Cup at the Interstate Regatta on the final day of the Australian Championships in Penrith, NSW.

Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

