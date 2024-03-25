Sellars ready to scale the next big mountain in his motorsport career

Launceston driver Harrison Sellars is set to take the next big step in his circuit racing career when he lines up at the daunting Mount Panorama circuit at Bathurst this Easter weekend for round one of the Australian Formula Ford Series.
The 18-year-old university student and Launceston Aquatic Centre lifeguard achieved outstanding success at local and national level in karting between 2016 and his transition to circuit racing in 2022.
He finished 10th in the ultra competitive Victorian Formula Ford championship and followed up to finish fourth in the 2023 national series which included a pole position and win at Sandown.
In the early part of his career, Sellars received invaluable support and advice from karting legend David Sera to become the first Tasmanian to win a Victorian State Kart championship in more than 10 years.
As a measure of his potential, the former Scotch Oakburn College student has been mentored and supported by two-time Supercars champion Marcos Ambrose and former Sports Car and Touring Car driver Johnnie Walker, both of whom are inductees to the Tasmanian Motor sport Hall of Fame.
Sellars will drive an Australian-designed and built 2021 Spectrum 015 in the seven-round series which will include round five at Symmons Plains in August.
The Spectrum is being prepared and set up by Altatek Racing in Melbourne which is run by team principal Jordan Koutsoukos together with driver coach Hamish Ribarits.
Sellars' campaign is being supported by Vie Financial + Insurance and ACL Race Series.
This will be the first time Sellars has raced at the 6.2-kilometre mountain circuit and while he is looking forward to the challenge, he is under no illusions as to how tough the competition will be in the 20-car field.
"I need to build up my speed as I become more comfortable in the car, especially over the top of the mountain, and it's important to treat the circuit with respect," he said.
"Slip-streaming down Conrod Straight will be critical as the cars are so evenly matched and you need to be in the lead group to have any chance of finishing on the podium."
As for the longer term, Sellars feels the best opportunities may be in the popular Trans-Am series or either of the Porsche championships, but said it's early days and all depends on funding.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.