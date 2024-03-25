The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy

Sellars ready to scale the next big mountain in his motorsport career

By Barry Oliver
March 26 2024 - 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Launceston driver Harrison Sellars is set to take the next big step in his circuit racing career when he lines up at the daunting Mount Panorama circuit at Bathurst this Easter weekend for round one of the Australian Formula Ford Series.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from AFL
More from sports

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.