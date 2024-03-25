Doubling participation lined up as the next goal for Tasmanian football

A quantum leap in participation is being targeted to capitalise on the huge interest in Tasmania's new AFL club.
Following last week's announcement of the Tassie Devils' name, colours, logo and jumper, AFL Tasmania has released its '28 by 28' plan, which aims to double participation by the time the team is competing in the AFL and AFLW competitions.
The aim to reach 28,000 registered participants includes doubling AFL Auskick participation from 2500 to 5000.
Head of AFL Tasmania Damian Gill said the Devils' launch has generated unprecedented excitement across Tasmania, highlighted by more than 150,000 foundation members signing up to the AFL's 19th club.
"With Tasmania now having an AFL club to call its own and young Tasmanians being able to aspire to represent a team in their home state, this is an historic opportunity to set up the game for long-term success at all levels," he said.
"Australian rules football has a long, rich history in Tasmania. Football is Tasmania's game and Tasmanians finally have what they've long deserved, their own team in the national competition. Never has there been such an exciting and important time for the game in our state and we are committed to grasping this opportunity.
"Whether you're a player, coach, umpire, volunteer, administrator or supporter, now is the best time in our history to be involved in the game, and we want every Tasmanian who wants to, to share in the game's possibilities."
Gill said AFL Tasmania's vision will be underpinned by the AFL's increased annual funding, announced in 2022.
In addition to doubling participation to 28,000, the plan sets out to:
The plan seeks to focus on broadening junior participation.
