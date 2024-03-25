The Examinersport
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Football

Doubling participation lined up as the next goal for Tasmanian football

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
March 25 2024 - 4:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AFL Tasmania is seeking to double Auskick participation from 2500 to 5000. Picture file
AFL Tasmania is seeking to double Auskick participation from 2500 to 5000. Picture file

A quantum leap in participation is being targeted to capitalise on the huge interest in Tasmania's new AFL club.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
Saints to challenge King ban at AFL Tribunal
St Kilda's Max King is challenging his one-game ban at the AFL Tribunal. (Julian Smith/AAP PHOTOS)
Anna Harrington and Shayne Hope
More from sports
More from Football

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.