There's a new cool cat in town: Meet Otis the Russian Blue

Evandale has recently welcomed its newest resident, a Russian Blue kitten called Otis.
He joins owner Anne Harvey and her other Russian Blue cat, aptly named Blu.
Mrs Harvey moved to Evandale a few years ago from Queensland and said her involvement in the Australian Cat Federation has brought her "lifelong friends" who share a passion.
Five-month-old Otis made it to his new home just in time for the Tasmanian Feline Association's Rainbow Cat Show, held on March 24 in Evandale.
The show was Otis' debut and it was no surprise that he won a few categories with his playfulness and curiosity.
The championship three ring show in Evandale played host to three interstate judges.
The show is divided into groups depending on the type of cat, their hair length, age or whether they're desexed or not - to name a few.
"[The judges] are all aware that you've got to be gentle with the kittens and give them a good experience for their first shows," Mrs Harvey said.
"Russian blues go into group three, so Otis competed against other shorthair kittens, including Bengals, Burmese and British shorthairs," she said.
Mrs Harvey said that at the end of the show, the 'Top 5 All Breeds Exhibits' was presented by each of the judges.
Otis won best shorthair kitten from judge Jo-Anne Frank, and was in the top 5 all breeds exhibit under two judges.
Blu, two years old, won best shorthair (desexed), and Mrs Harvey said this age is perfect for showing as it allows the cat to mature.
"A two-year-old mature cat is a perfect age for showing because he's reached, more or less, full maturity and his coat's fully developed. He most closely matches the breed standard, whereas a kitten is a little bit of a caricature of that standard," Mrs Harvey said.
Historical documents show that Russian Blues - also known as Archangel cats as they hail from Archangel Island in Russia - were first recorded at a cat show in England in 1872.
