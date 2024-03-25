Thanks, Doc: Holman Clinic director gets loving send off in retirement

After nearly 30 years as director of the Holman Clinic, Dr Stan Gauden is hanging up his white coat for good.
Dr Gauden has worked to expand the reach and services of the cancer treatment service, and gave two reasons for this retirement.
"For one, I'm getting old," Dr Gauden said.
"But secondly and importantly, you need to leave at a time when somebody younger, fitter and more enthusiastic can take over."
Dr Gauden joined the Holman Clinic in 1994, and took over as director in 1998.
"Back in those days, our chemotherapy day unit had four treatment chairs that allowed treatment to be delivered to four people at a time, and we had one radiation machine," Dr Gauden said.
"Now we have five radiation machines, a statewide brachytherapy service and over 20 treatment beds, and about another 20 treatment beds between Burnie and Latrobe under the
"We're seeing about 120 patients a day in the Holman Clinic.
Before starting at the clinic, Dr Gauden was based at the Royal Hobart Hospital.
"I finished my degree at the University of Tasmania and worked at the Royal Hobart training to be an oncologist.
"As part of that training, I went to what was called the Queensland Radium Institute attached to the Royal Brisbane Hospital; we thought we'd drop back down to Tasmania for a year or two and never left."
To the casual observer, one may have thought Dr Gauden was surrounded by groupies on Monday, as staff were proudly displaying T-shirts with Dr Gauden's face front and centre.
He said it was the staff he would miss the most.
"They've given me a sort of John Farnham or Elton John farewell tour this last week," Dr Gauden said.
"That's the beauty and probably one of the major reasons why I have stayed, the ongoing support that you get from the staff and from the community is something that you don't see in bigger centres.
"There's not a week that goes by that one of my patients or their carers will talk about the wonderful treatment they've received here."
He said the Clinic had always "punched above its weight".
"We've always been looking for newer techniques, newer developments and we continue to embrace them and progress them," Dr Gauden said.
As for what lies next, Dr Gauden said he'd be playing granddad for a while.
"Unfortunately, I don't play golf," he said.
"It's important for me to move sideways to let the next director and leadership team take over.
"The trouble in regional Australia always is that there's not enough doctors, and if it happens that they need me to assist for some time, I'm happy to do that while I can."
