Our Future

Did you know your food waste is helping restore the environment? Here's how

By Duncan Bailey
March 25 2024 - 12:00pm
The largest of the three clay borrow pits, where the City of Launceston council is using FOGO waste to help remeditate the environment. Picture supplied
The next time you wheel your food organics and garden organics (FOGO) bin out to the kerb, its contents might be heading to an environmental restoration project.

Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Passionate about all things happening in the North East with a focus on health and politics. Got a story? Get in touch: duncan.bailey@examiner.com.au

