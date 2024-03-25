Did you know your food waste is helping restore the environment? Here's how

The next time you wheel your food organics and garden organics (FOGO) bin out to the kerb, its contents might be heading to an environmental restoration project.
The City of Launceston council is using the waste collected from Launceston homes in a $1.5 million project to remediate three clay borrow pits at the Launceston Waste Centre, some dating back several decades.
The pits were previously used to supply clay for the lining and capping of landfill cells.
As part of the environmental requirements for the management of the landfill site, the council is now returning the clay borrow pits to a natural state.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said more than 4000 tonnes of FOGO compost material was being used in the project, wit hthe three clay borrow pits covering a total area of nine hectares.
"This project is a great example where we're utilising the resource generated from food and organics waste from Launceston homes to make a big difference in the environment," Cr Garwood said.
"Over the years, clay from these pits has been used to line landfill cells, and also as capping for landfill cells.
"This project will see the decommissioning of roads leading to the borrow pits, earth works to remediate the area, and revegetation including topsoil and seeding."
