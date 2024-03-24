Launceston club head over heels with Tasmanian championship success

The Launceston PCYC tumbling and trampoline team had great success at the Gymnastics Tasmania Senior State Championships over the weekend.
The two-day event was held at Kingborough Sports Centre and is Tasmania's most prestigious gymnastics competition of the year.
Veterans Nathaniel Suidgeest and Tim Wilson started the competition strong on day one, receiving a silver medal in the senior synchronised trampoline event.
The awards kept pouring in on day two, with Hugh O'Connor, 12, securing two state titles in youth under-15 men's tumbling and level six double mini.
Tilly Shaw, 11, also received a state title in the level five women's tumbling event and went on to win a silver with teammate Daniel Klauber, 11, in the level five synchronised trampoline event, and bronze in level five women's individual trampoline event, completing her trifecta.
Aside from the synchronised trampoline silver, Daniel also won PCYC another state title in the level five men's double mini event. Blade Hamilton, 18, fought hard to take silver in his level seven men's trampoline event, and Mia Eastley, 10, and Indiana Williams, 12, both took bronze in the level five and six women's tumbling events respectively.
At the end of the weekend awards were given to athletes who performed best across all disciplines at the competition. O'Connor won the overall youth men's champion award and Shaw received the national levels all-round champion.
Athletes train at the PCYC in Newstead three nights per week under the watchful eyes of coaches Zac Partridge and Maggie Smolinski. Senior states proved to be a great opportunity for gymnasts to test themselves in preparation for the Australian Gymnastics Championships, which will be held in May on the Gold Coast.
