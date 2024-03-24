The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Sunday counts show clear preference for Liberals in most electorates

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
March 24 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballot counts continued on Sunday, with Liberal candidates taking the most first preference votes in several divisions. File picture
Ballot counts continued on Sunday, with Liberal candidates taking the most first preference votes in several divisions. File picture

Although most polling locations had been accounted for by the time counting finished in the early hours of Sunday, March 24, some votes were counted later that day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.