Sunday counts show clear preference for Liberals in most electorates

Although most polling locations had been accounted for by the time counting finished in the early hours of Sunday, March 24, some votes were counted later that day.
This finalised the first preference count for all in-person voting locations, however some postal votes remained outstanding.
The Tasmanian Electoral Commission said 3901 Tasmanians overseas or interstate took advantage of the telephone voting service.
The Hare-Clark count, where preferences will be distributed, is expected to start on April 2.
Here's a breakdown of first preferences around Tasmania.
First preference votes from George Town and a pre-polling location at Scottsdale were counted on Sunday, bringing the tally to 64,410 votes.
Trends that emerged on Saturday continued to show, with the Liberal Party taking 38.13 per cent of the votes and Michael Ferguson topping the tally with 11,686 first preferences.
Labor finished the day with 30.1 per cent of first preferences, the Greens with 11.64 per cent and the Jacqui Lambie Network took 8.17 per cent.
Independent candidates took very small shares, and former member Lara Alexander finished with 2.25 per cent of the vote.
No votes were counted in Lyons on Sunday, with first preferences from all polling locations except Latrobe accounted for.
Of the 64,301 votes counted before then, 13,624 went to Labor leader Rebecca White, far and away surpassing quota.
Liberal candidates received 37.62 per cent of the total and Labor 33.06 per cent.
The Greens had 10.42 per cent, the Jacqui Lambie Network had 8.32 per cent and Liberal backbencher-turned-independent John Tucker had 3.3 per cent.
No ballot papers were counted in Franklin on Sunday, and 34.12 per cent of the 66,182 votes counted at that point had gone to Liberal candidates.
Labor candidates received 27.49 per cent of first preferences and the Greens took 19.34 per cent, with Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff making quota on 8965 votes.
Former Labor leader David O'Byrne was the highest performing independent candidate, taking 8.98 per cent of the vote while Jacqui Lambie Network candidates raked in 4.88 per cent.
Only postal votes are yet to be counted in Clark, with votes from three polling locations and one pre-poll location counted on Sunday.
Labor finished the day in front, taking 30.75 per cent of the 58,686 votes counted by that point.
This was followed by the Liberals on 27.16 per cent and the Greens on 20.4 per cent.
Independent Kristie Johnston was sitting on 7.81 per cent, while former Speaker of the House of Assembly Sue Hickey had 5.01 per cent.
No individual candidate had received enough votes to pass quota.
No ballot papers were counted in Braddon on Sunday, with Liberal candidates taking 45.78 per cent of the 68,452 first preference votes tallied at that point.
An overwhelming majority of these went to Jeremy Rockliff, who far exceeded quota with 18,885.
Labor took 24.89 per cent of first preferences, followed by the Jacqui Lambie Network which won 11.43 per cent.
The Greens took in 6.3 per cent of votes, while independent candidate Craig Garland won 5.11 per cent.
The TEC said all ballot papers would be re-checked from Monday, March 25, and no new first preference votes were expected to be added to the tally until Thursday when telephone votes, out-of-division votes, interstate pre-poll and provisional votes are counted.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.