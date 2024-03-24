Review: Encore's Chess Musical 'a vision' of explosive performances

We don't often consider the interior lives of chess pieces; what they want, who they are. They have no voice to speak their woes - they are, literally, pawns in someone else's game.
But in Encore Theatre Company's staging of Chess The Musical - which finished up at the Princess Theatre on Saturday night - the pieces without power are at least central, though they are still ultimately passive as the game always goes on, always crushes them.
Those unfortunate pawns are people: two chess grandmasters, one American, one Russian - who find themselves tools on the government gameboard of the Cold War - and the American's Hungarian-born advisor, herself a tragic victim of the tense political climes.
Deriving its machination-infused story from the infamous 1972 Fischer-Spassky World Championship match, Chess is a show encased in the geopolitical relations of East and West, whose heart beats with a love tryst, and tristesse, in equal measure.
Produced with characteristic artistry and adroitness by Encore, Chess' staging was a vision - much helped by Darryl Rogers' world-class set - its music wonderful (thanks to Benny Andersson and Bjrn Ulvaeus of ABBA fame, with lyrics by Tim Rice) and its performances' superb.
Of particular note is Dean Cocker's explosive Russian grandmaster, Anatoly Sergievsky, but also each of the three main players.
In his role as the cold-hearted Soviet - who defects early on in the musical - Cocker portrays a man under pressure, one who erupts on occasion into operatic tenor with his magnificent voice.
Opposite him as the American maestro, Freddie Trumper, Scott Farrow plays the perfect sleaze with a past who, unwittingly, loses everything: his chess world championship, the game itself and the woman he loves. That woman being Florence Vassy, the Hungarian second played by Samantha Hammersley.
Hammersley is breathtaking in voice and emotion. Everything she sings is gloriously heart-rending. The role is the obvious soul of the show, and she delivers as the woman below history.
Vassy is the ultimate pawn: the play opens with her father arrested by Soviets during the 1956 Hungarian Revolution. She's left to pick up the pieces and, when she finally seems to have the board back in order years later when we meet her, more politics toss it aside.
She never seems in control of her own moves, history acts upon her as it does everyone: the government's tip the world and the pieces careen off the side.
And Chess is critical of those governments, refreshingly not only of the Soviet's system but of the American's. Those systems are often personified by Aaron Beck's Walter De Courcey and Matt Harris's Alexander Molokok.
Harris puts out a fiendish performance as the Russian delegate, which is sometimes outrageously fun, as in the show's best musical number, The Soviet Machine, with its Russian folk dance routine.
Yet the show is always tense, somehow marred by sadness. And whether its ending - in which Vassy sings a powerful finale alone on stage - is really hopeful or not is somewhat ambiguous.
Only two things are certain: director Denise Sam has delivered an exquisite show of bombast and feeling, and that conflict is a curse that breaks apart families and countries alike.
Chess is a game where every piece on the board suffers equally. Maybe we should throw out the board.
