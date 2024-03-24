Cyclists and Porte take on the challenge to raise funds for New Horizons

Around 150 cyclists - and one former Tour de France podium finisher - set out on the road from Prospect to Carrick on the weekend for the 18th iteration of an altruistic bike ride.
Tasmanian cycling legend Richie Porte joined a cohort of fellow riders for this year's Western Tiers Cycle Challenge, a long-running charity ride raising money for disability support group New Horizons.
The local organisation has provided sport, recreational and social opportunities for Tasmanians with disability since 1986, with the Cycle Challenge one of its biggest annual fundraisers.
Porte rode for the second time ever in the Challenge - taking on the longest of the event's five, fully-escorted rides at a distance of 140-kilometres - but has been its ambassador for a number of years.
"It's a brilliant charity and it helps me appreciate being back full time living in Tasmania; it allows me to be involved today and support a worthy cause," Porte said.
"Being in that position to give back to a wonderful charity and an event that provides that kind of social aspect too is incredible. New Horizons and this event are so special.
"When I'm doing things like this, I don't miss racing in Europe for a second.'
For the Cycle Challenge the riders - many of whom have ridden every year of the event's history - gather funds from the local community and, often, their workplaces before taking off on rides between 24 and 14-kilometres.
The proceeds - which organisers hope will reach $10,000 this year - go directly to New Horizons' programs for providing people with disabilities with sporting and recreational opportunities.
This year the monies raised are more important than ever as New Horizons Tasmania faces the inevitable conclusion of its critical Australian government funding in June.
"We're in a stage at the moment where fundraising will help us with providing those opportunities," said Belinda Kitto, New Horizons Tasmania's CEO.
"Those grants aren't about keeping your lights on money, they're for specific projects and consistency for our members.
"Those projects are so important to us; they allow us to provide opportunities to people, because everyone deserves to have fun, enjoy physical activities and teamwork and camaraderie."
New Horizons' largest fundraising event, its annual gala, will return later this year too.
Donations can made made to New Horizons for the Cycle Challenge at the organisation's website: https://www.newhorizonstas.org.au/donation/
