'It's a flying hospital': Mock air ambulance gives real-deal experience

The arrival of an airplane fuselage at Riverbend Park caused a stir over the weekend, and prompted a trip down memory lane for one Launceston family.
Campbell Allen had to be flown from Launceston to Hobart urgently after being diagnosed with intussusception, a condition where the intestines fold in on themselves like a telescope.
His father Trent said without the Royal Flying Doctor Service (RFDS) things would have been very different.
"If it's not addressed fairly urgently, it can be fatal," Mr Allen said.
"Campbell was prepped, flown to Hobart and the surgical ward down there was ready to operate.
"Life absolutely would have been different. The flight itself was only 35 - 40 minutes, which is obviously a lot quicker than driving."
Seven years later, the Allen family were among those that gathered at the park for the official arrival of a simulator aircraft, set to be stationed in Tasmania permanently.
This was the cockpit and part of the fuselage of a retired RFDS Pilatus PC-12, complete with a flight simulator setup and all the equipment found in serving aircraft.
Previously a simulator would tour the state every 18 months.
RFDS education officer Meg Culhane said a $50,000 grant from the Tasmanian Community Fund meant the organisation could buy one to be permanently stationed in Tasmania.
She said giving children a hands-on experience made a lasting impression.
"It gives them a real-life experience of what a patient accessing the service experiences," Mrs Culhane said.
"Engaging kids allows them to learn through experience, and learn through doing rather than seeing.
"We're hoping that it reminds people of the wonderful work the Royal Flying Doctor Service does, and the career opportunities within the service."
In Tasmania the RFDS provides preventative health support, including mental health and oral health, alongside aeromedical services.
Education program manager Tom Ryan said although the simulator - named for his late colleague Ray Conway - did not fly, it was close to the real deal as it possibly could be.
"I talk to the kids and say it's a flying hospital," Mr Ryan said.
"They get to play doctors and nurses - there's stethoscopes and stretchers. They can take their blood pressure and talk to one another over the headsets."
The simulator will be available to schools across Tasmania year-round, and it is also scheduled to be on display at several public events.
