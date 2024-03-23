The Examiner
Find out who's who for Bass: Familiar faces and newcomers

Joe Colbrook
Aaron Smith
Duncan Bailey
By Joe Colbrook, Aaron Smith, and Duncan Bailey
· March 24 2024 - 5:00am
Labor Bass candidates Michelle O'Byrne, Janie Finlay and Liberal Bass candidates Simon Wood and Michael Ferguson will retain their seats. Pictures by Paul Scambler
Support for the Liberal Party remained strong in Bass, although their line-up is likely to change, while the two Labor incumbents looked set to retain their seats as counting closed on election night.

