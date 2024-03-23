Find out who's who for Bass: Familiar faces and newcomers

Support for the Liberal Party remained strong in Bass, although their line-up is likely to change, while the two Labor incumbents looked set to retain their seats as counting closed on election night.
Heading into the election, seats were held by Liberals Michael Ferguson and Simon Wood, Labor Party members Michelle O'Byrne and Janie Finlay, and Liberal-turned-independent Lara Alexander.
Despite a strong swing against them, the Liberals started the night taking a large swath of primary votes, followed by Labor. The Tasmanian Greens and Jacqui Lambie Network (JLN) grappled for third and fourth place.
At the close of voting on election night, three seats look to be taken by the Liberals, two by Labor and one by the Greens, with the seventh likely to be picked up by the JLN or Labor.
Deputy Premier Michael Ferguson was an early pick to retain his seat, hitting the quota early in the night. He was followed by radio personality Rob Fairs, who eclipsed Mr Wood as first preferences were counted.
Mr Ferguson was happy with the "solid Liberal vote".
"But across the state with the larger Parliament, it's looking tough for majority but we're well ahead of Labor," he said.
"Labor polling around 25 per cent of the vote as the official opposition is very poor and a disappointing result for them, no doubt."
The two sitting Labor members enjoyed high first preference counts from the get-go, with a vast gap opening between them and their party colleagues.
Returning Labor candidate Janie Finlay said she's loved the work she's done in the community and her shadow responsibilities.
"My approach to life is wake up every day and just get it done," Ms Finlay said.
"There's been a massive swing against this government. I think Tasmanians have spoken."
Labor candidate Michelle O'Byrne said the Hare-Clark voting system was "the strangest of beasts".
"Anything could happen tonight and over the next two weeks, and if you're a bit of a political nerd like me, it's going to be fascinating."
First-time Labor candidate Will Gordon said he was not surprised by the result.
"It's like running a very, very long marathon, but starting 10 miles behind everyone else, especially as a new candidate," Mr Gordon said.
The Greens looked set to pick up a seat as the count continued, with lead candidate Cecily Rosol putting in a strong showing for that party.
The Bass candidate said the party's use of wobble boarding and on-the-ground campaigning had played a part in her success.
"We were picking up a really positive vibe in the community, so it's really exciting to see that's been reflected in the actual vote," she said.
"I'm feeling thrilled, elated and delighted to be looking like I'll be elected as the Greens rep in Bass."
Ms Alexander had a slow start to the night, taking just over two per cent of first-preference votes.
