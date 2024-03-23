Teams keen for finals action following Easter break in Bowls North pennant

With the last game of the pennant season played and it coming to an end for some teams, others are celebrating and looking forward to a run into the finals in the coming weeks.
The premier ladder wasn't set in stone and this week was going to test some teams and see some changes in which teams would make the finals and who they would be playing.
Longford were sitting very comfortably in top spot for the majority of the year and finished off their winning ways with another victory, this time against Bridport.
Daniel Baker and Wayne Churchill had a tight battle with a final score of 17-13.
Mark Strochnetter also kept it close with a score of 20-17 against Eddie Walker, but the rink of the day went to Jarrod Howard who defeated Darryl Hawksworth 33-10.
Invermay and Kings Meadows had a reasonably close game with a win going the way of Invermay on just one rink which was skipped by the talents of Chris Lee.
Chris managed a big score of 29-14 to defeat Nigel Pedley and this was enough to take out the overall win.
Aaron Page did some damage against Kim Saunders, eating into the margin by seven shots with a score of 23-16, and a very close finish for Shane Davern who defeated Rebecca Van Asch 19-15 to get them almost there but not quite enough in the end.
East Launceston got the win over Westbury, this also came with a promotion into second spot on the ladder which is a great way to finish their season.
Kane Walker had a 10-shot win against Les Watts to finish 25-15 which was enough to cover the loss of David Minns who was defeated by Julian Frost 26-16, and Brett Avent got up 24-20 to seal the deal and secure the overall win.
Launceston managed a win over Trevallyn in all rinks which saw them secure a finals appearance finishing in fourth spot.
Adam Donohue had the win of the day with a big finish of 34-14 against Roger Long, Jonathan Stingel-Tuting got over Freddi McKay 21-10, and the final win went to Trace Stewart who faced Kirsten Viney and finished 21-17 to get the full 12 points.
The final ladder for Premier has Longford on top, followed by East Launceston, Kings Meadows and then Launceston.
Finals are to be played after Easter with Premier facing off at Trevallyn in what promises to be some big games and a battle on the green to see who will come out on top.
