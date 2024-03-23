Final seats in Franklin undecided

At the close of counting on Saturday night, the Greens looked like they could possibly return to parliament later this year with two members in Franklin.
Greens leader Rosalie Woodruff had topped the poll for the electorate with 7136 votes at 10.30pm, but the Greens vote overall slowly started to drop away from two quotas.
Former senator Eric Abetz and former state government minister Jacqui Petrusma won significantly more votes than incumbents Nic Street and Dean Young.
By deadline, Mr Abetz had won 4415 votes and Ms Petrusma 4362 votes to Mr Street's 3261 votes and Mr Young's 2334 votes.
This means Mr Young, who was elected on a countback when Ms Petrusma resigned from parliament mid-term will not be re-elected.
Labor's Dean Winter performed strongest amongst the party's candidates in Franklin with 5323 votes.
The second seat for Labor looks like it will be a race between first-time candidate Meg Brown and Huon Valley deputy mayor Toby Thorpe.
The final two seats in the count are likely to go to Mr Street, former Labor leader, now independent candidate, David O'Byrne, or a second Greens member.
Mr O'Byrne could benefit from Labor votes once preferences are distributed, which would significantly advance him above the Greens.
Dr Woodruff said while the results of the election weren't clear, they were looking good for the Greens.
"What an exciting opportunity to fight for real change and that is exactly how the Greens approached this election from day one," she said.
"Our message for this election was change is need and change is possible."
Dr Woodruff said the Greens had deliberately focused on the issues that they wanted to fight for and avoid negative politics and negative campaigning.
"And through our work, we've made sure the critical issues were on the election agenda," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.