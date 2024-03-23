The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'We need a government that's going to change things': Change sought in Lyons

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated March 23 2024 - 6:03pm, first published 6:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
We asked voters in Lyons which parties had earned their votes. Pictures by Joe Colbrook, file
We asked voters in Lyons which parties had earned their votes. Pictures by Joe Colbrook, file

Polls have closed and counting is underway in the 2024 state election.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering local government and planning, emergency services, breaking news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.