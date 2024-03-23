'We need a government that's going to change things': Change sought in Lyons

Polls have closed and counting is underway in the 2024 state election.
The Examiner visited polling booths at Prospect Vale and Longford on election day to hear the issues that had swung the votes of those living in Lyons.
Name: Doug and Barbara Reid
Voted for: Labor
Reason: "We don't want the stadium. We do want a Tassie football team but we want it full of Tasmanians, not like the basketball team."
"Spend that money on health."
Name: Kellie Skinner
Voted for: Liberals
Reason: "I don't agree with the other parties. They seem to say what they think you want to hear."
"We also have a small business and I feel like the Liberals look out more for small businesses than the other parties do. That was my main reason."
Name: Kama Scott
Voted for: Labor
Reason: "I'm just Labor-aligned."
Name: Lindy Wetselaar
Voted for: Jacqui Lambie Network
Reason: "The government at the moment is not really helping with health, and there's no quick fix to the problem."
"We need a government that's going to change things a bit."
Name: Ken Bacon
Voted for: Labor, with one preference given to the Liberals
Reason: "More needs to be done on electricity and the cost of living and I haven't seen anything from the Liberals that's going to change it."
"I did give one preference to the Liberals, you look after those that look after you and Mark Shelton has looked after us at the golf club."
