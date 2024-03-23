'Tasmanians aren't happy with either party': Bass voters have their say

Polls have closed and counting is underway in the 2024 state election.
The Examiner visited polling booths at Newstead and Riverside on election day to hear what Bass voters had to say on the current state of affairs and who had earned their vote.
Name: Stephen Murray
Voted for: Liberals
Reason: "They've done a reasonable job - of course they could do better but I'm reasonably happy with the way they're going."
"I'm a bit frightened of voting for Labor, you just don't know what to expect."
Name: Cameron Oakley
Voted for: Labor, Jacqui Lambie Network, Greens
Reason: "There was actually no one party that stood for anything particularly that I was really passionate about."
"I'm more left-leaning, although I have voted Liberal before. I hadn't actually decided until I rocked up today, which is unusual. It was really hard, this time around, to vote."
Name: Simon Wood
Voted for: Greens, Jack Davenport, Labor
Reason: "I've always been a Greens voter."
"My highest priority is for better policies around education, housing and, most importantly, an end to native forest logging."
Name: Elizabeth Virieux
Voted for: Liberals
Reason: "I just think that neither party is particularly clear on what they're doing."
"The Liberals - I hope they get a majority - can lead a clear path for Tasmanians going forward. I think either way, Tasmanians aren't happy with either party but we're working with what we've got."
Name: Kirsty Mate
Voted for: Declined to specify a party, but not the government
Reason: "We need change, politics needs to be challenged."
