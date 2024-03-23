New exhibition brings together the world's strangest, most mind blowing facts

A new exhibition at the Queen Victoria Museum at Inveresk has a few facts for you which, it says, will blow your mind.
First: did you know that space is only an hour's drive away? Second: there are more tigers living in Texas than anywhere else in the world. And third: sharks are older than trees.
The Mind Blown exhibition - which comes from the book of the same name, itself filled with research and illustrative design by author Dan Marshall - is an amalgamation of facts and art which opened at QVMAG on Saturday, March 23.
Marshall's Mind Blown book was published in 2019 and is packed to the brim with insights about world, from the incredible to the strange and downright odd, all illustrated by the author himself.
"I'm thrilled that QVMAG has created the Mind Blown exhibition," Marshall said.
"Hopefully it can elevate our collective consciousness to the next level, thanks to large scale illustrations from the book and an incredible integration with some extraordinary exhibits from the museum's vast collection.
"I cannot wait to hear what Tasmanians think of the exhibition. Hopefully it blows their minds."
The transforming of Marshall's novel into an art show is the first book-turned-exhibition QVMAG has ever taken on.
QVMAG's creative arts and cultural services general manager Shane Fitzgerald said the exhibition is set to ignite a while range of curiosities.
"Our team have had a great time translating the Mind Blown publication into an exhibition for the first time," Fitzgerald said.
"We've had a great time collaborating with author Dan Marshall to make this a reality as part of our 2024 program.
"There's not been a better time to explore the world of QVMAG; with another busy year of exhibitions and programs on offer throughout 2024, we have something for every age to explore."
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said locals visiting the exhibition should prepare to be blown away with the amazing facts.
"This is one exhibition that will have the whole family talking about what they've discovered," Cr Garwood said.
The free entry Mind Blown exhibition will be on display at the Museum at Inveresk from March 23 to June 23.
