Police charge man with multiple offences after Rocherlea incident

Tasmania Police have charged a 33-year-old man with multiple offences after an isolated incident at Rocherlea on Friday evening.
Police warned community members to avoid the area between Cupania Street and Reservoir Road in Rocherlea about 3pm on March 22 as an isolated incident involving the man was unfolding.
Police safely took the man, who was reportedly in possession of a firearm, into custody about 7pm after negotiations began at the private residence earlier that day.
Nobody was injured, and he was the only person inside the residence during the incident.
Police charged the man with multiple offences including aggravated assault, firearm possession, resisting police, motor vehicle stealing, burglary, stealing, breach of bail and family violence offences.
He was detained to appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court on Saturday.
