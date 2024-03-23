Tigers preying on Panthers again as Forster secures flag

Longford captain-coach Richard Howe credited a mid-season clear-the-air for the turnaround that led to back-to-back TCL premierships.
Having gone through 2022-23 undefeated, the Tigers went into this season's Christmas break with three wins and three losses before the team discussion which yielded a second consecutive grand final win over Evandale.
"We started off pretty shaky, got to halfway and changed a few things up," Howe said after Saturday's five-wicket win.
"I asked the guys for a bit more commitment because we were just coasting through on the back of last year. The boys put in after Christmas and it's a deserving win for them.
"After last year we were the hunted and it probably took us six or eight games to realise that.
"But we knew that if we could get there we were going to be a chance and be hard to beat."
Panthers captain-coach Jonty Manktelow was magnanimous in defeat.
"You were once again the better side," he told the Longford team.
"When it comes to finals, you guys are a different beast. It's a pretty tough pill to swallow, two in a row, but I couldn't be prouder and we'll be back up here next year, just hopefully not against these guys."
Such was the crowd at Trevallyn Oval that parking spots were as hard to find as home time at the neighbouring primary school and the bumper crowd was treated to a fitting spectacle.
Losing the toss and being sent in, Evandale - well rested after winning the qualifying final a fortnight ago - posted 146 all out with a ball to spare.
After Howe (2-28) claimed openers Mark Cooper (19) and Rickie Wells (16), the Panthers' revival was led by Manktelow at first drop.
The skipper top-scored with a patient 24 off 55 but was lacking in partners as the Tigers' bowlers shared the breakthroughs around. All six claimed a scalp with Jessie Arnol (2-36) and Pat Moorhouse (2-22) the other multiple wicket-takers.
Sam McLean (14) and Aaron Rush (21) kept the score ticking over before Bradley Plumridge and Nash Cassidy ensured a sting in the tail with their team's only sixes.
Jacob Walker (2-16) struck early to have the Tigers teetering but Callum Harrison (30) steadied the ship before player-of-the-match Dan Forster steered them home with a composed 42 not out off 71 deliveries featuring three fours and one six.
As the victory target neared and some nervy Panthers fielding offered up valuable overthrows, Dion Blair ran two to level the scores then smashed a six to win it before indulging in a huge man-hug with Forster.
"Winning the toss and being able to bowl first and then backing ourselves to chase was good again today," Howe said, before endorsing the player-of-the-match decision.
"Big Dan batted really well through the middle and got us home again which was great. The fact that they took early wickets, Dan really took the sting out of the game and batted for the best part of 30 overs to get us over the line.
"Commiserations to Evandale, they've had a really good year as well. It's good obviously finishing third and then coming out and restricting these guys to 150. A few early wickets wasn't ideal but to chase them down five down is terrific from the guys. We dug in and came away with the chocolates."
Longford needed sudden-death contests in consecutive weeks to reach the grand final, including chasing down 240 to beat perennial finalists Hadspen.
"Hadspen are still a great outfit and we have some great battles with them and now these guys are coming through as well," Howe added.
"We were lucky enough to get the chocolates today but I think in the next few years your Trevallyns and Hadspens and Evandales and Longfords will stay strong and the other guys will pick up and that's a good spectacle."
