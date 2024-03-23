The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'Disgraceful': Calls to protect tenants' rights at Beauty Point Tourist Park

Annika Rhoades
By Annika Rhoades
March 24 2024 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
West Tamar Council voted unanimously to call on the Tasmanian Government regarding long-term caravan park residents' rights. Picture by Paul Scambler
West Tamar Council voted unanimously to call on the Tasmanian Government regarding long-term caravan park residents' rights. Picture by Paul Scambler

Long-term caravan park residents should have the same rights and protections as those living in bricks and mortar homes, West Tamar Council says.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annika Rhoades

Annika Rhoades

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, interested in social and environmental issues. Got a story? Contact me at annika.rhoades@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.