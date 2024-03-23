'Disgraceful': Calls to protect tenants' rights at Beauty Point Tourist Park

Long-term caravan park residents should have the same rights and protections as those living in bricks and mortar homes, West Tamar Council says.
The council has taken a stance on the ongoing Beauty Point Tourist Park issues regarding rights and protections for long-term park residents in Tasmania.
The council held an ordinary council meeting on March 19, where deputy mayor Jess Greene put forward a motion calling on the Tasmanian Government to review the Residential Tenancy Act, giving long-term caravan park residents the same protections as those in traditional residential homes.
The motion was carried unanimously. Council will write to the Tasmanian Government within 30 days regarding the motion.
"Fundamentally, I believe that everybody has a right to a safe, affordable and secure place to live and that they should be able to live without fear," Cr Greene said while addressing council.
"Without fear of being financially exploited from their landlord. Without fear of being asked to leave at short notice. Without fear of the park rules changing with little notice or consultation," she said.
"What is evident is that community expectations are not being upheld when it comes to long stay arrangements in parks, and that's why I have placed this motion on the agenda today."
This comes after the recent formation of the Beauty Point Tourist Park Residents Association (BPTPRA) to protect the residents' rights and interests.
The formation of the association means actions can be taken on behalf of the park residents, many of whom are elderly and have existing health issues.
Speaking on behalf of the association, committee member Steve Shaw said they were "utterly delighted" to hear the decision.
"We want all political parties and candidates to get on board. This is the future for Tasmania and we want to join the rest of Australia," Mr Shaw said.
Mr Shaw thanked Cr Greene and the council for their support on the issue.
Currently, the Residential Tenancy Act explicitly excludes premises' primarily used for holiday purposes.
Including long term caravan park occupants in the Act would provide residents with protections equivalent to those afforded to tenants in residential properties.
Tasmania is one of the only states in Australia where long-term caravan park residents are not under the same protections as tenants in residential homes in relation to rent increases, bond and evictions.
"Some of these issues are complex but they are not new. Other states have managed to address them and created or amended legislation to deal with them fairly," Cr Greene said.
"I think it's disgraceful that it's taken this long for consumer protections in Tasmania - we are the last state to do it," she said, calling the change "necessary" and "overdue".
