The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Our People
Arts

How Darryl Rogers created a world-class set for Encore's Chess

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
March 22 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Darryl Rogers designed the set of 'Chess The Musical' for Encore Theatre Company's latest production. Picture by Aaron Smith
Darryl Rogers designed the set of 'Chess The Musical' for Encore Theatre Company's latest production. Picture by Aaron Smith

There are gasps in the audience at each showing of Encore Theatre Company's Chess The Musical. But not because of the singers' vocal range - though that's startling, too - it's from surprise at the set.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.