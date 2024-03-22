How Darryl Rogers created a world-class set for Encore's Chess

There are gasps in the audience at each showing of Encore Theatre Company's Chess The Musical. But not because of the singers' vocal range - though that's startling, too - it's from surprise at the set.
In the show - which is in its final weekend at the Princess Theatre - the stage floor has been transformed into a chessboard. Its squares glow courtesy of 10,000 LEDs, often following the actors anywhere across the stage, from A4 to D4.
And that's just the first moves of the stage design which is professional in product - "you could see something like on Broadway" - and ambitious in styling.
It's also all from the mind of a Launceston local.
Multimedia artist Darryl Rogers created the set over a series of months ahead of Chess' opening in early March, in what he said was "an incredible challenge" with an "enormous reward".
"To hear the audience's reactions when that set lights up, and even the actors' reactions as they first saw it in rehearsals, that is so fantastic as an artist," Rogers said.
"I've seen shows all over the world and you know, I'm extremely proud of what we've achieved here with this show.
"And that extends past the design to everything, which is a credit to Encore; the performances, the singing, it's as good as you'd see anywhere in the world."
Rogers' work has appeared across Tasmania with his tech art collective Soma Lumia, and at Junction Arts Festival and in the recent DARE Collective production of Death of a Salesman.
But with Chess, Rogers said he's gone to the next level.
Aside from the enormous chessboard staging, the artist has produced more than 200 pieces of video, each of which play during the musical numbers on screens which dominate the stage's airspace.
The Tetris-shaped screens beam out videos of chess pieces behind translucent, flowing American and Soviet flags, sometimes '80s vaporwave-style chess pieces, like during the song One Night in Bangkok.
Rogers' created the set in collaboration with Chess' director Denise Sam and Jason Bovaird, the show's lighting designer, as well as with assistance from set lighter Kym Thomas.
He said it was a project that encompassed what he thinks good set design is about.
"For me, theatre stage design is creating another character in the show," Rogers said.
"It's not just a design element, it's actually a performance element that has an expression of its own."
Chess The Musical will run at the Princess Theatre until March 23, with tickets available at theatrenorth.com.au.
