Politicians showing 'egregious contempt for the electorate'

The major parties have shown "egregious contempt for the electorate" by holding back details of how much their policies will cost taxpayers until the last 48 hours of the campaign, a leading Tasmanian economist has said.
With just one day left in the campaign, Saul Eslake launched a broadside against both Liberal and Labor, claiming that their lack of transparency had done Tasmanian voters a disservice.
He said both parties had delayed announcing the full cost details of their election promises until the last few days of the campaign.
"Both major parties have displayed egregious contempt for the electorate in holding back these costings until the last 48 hours of the election campaign, after a significant proportion of voters will have already cast early or postal ballots," he said.
"It's little wonder that voters, at least according to the opinion polls, are turning off the major parties in record numbers."
He said both parties were guilty of holding back costings as long as possible in every recent election.
"Its a strategy - these are conscious decisions to avoid scrutiny."
Treasurer Michael Ferguson on Wednesday said Liberal election policies would cost $1.41 billion over four years to June 2027, while Labor treasury spokesman Dr Shane Broad said new Labor commitments would cost $1.7 billion over the same period.
Labor said their spending would be offset by savings totalling $2.1 billion, including by dumping Liberal policies, cutting executive salaries and reducing the Treasurer's Reserve fund.
"While some of Labor's claimed 'savings and offsets' do look fanciful, they have at least recognised that the cost of their spending commitments does need to be offset if Tasmania's fiscal position is not to deteriorate materially further," Mr Eslake said.
"By contrast the Liberals seem content to add a further $1.4 billion to the deficits which Treasury expects to be incurred over the four years."
He said under present commitments, Liberal spending would see the state's fiscal deficit blow out from the projected $3.1 billion in 2026-27, to $4.5 billion.
If Labor managed to offset its spending with savings as claimed, and its policies only ended up costing the amount claimed, the fiscal deficit under Labor would be considerably lower by 2026-27, Mr Eslake said.
The Liberals have already cast doubt on Labor claims about how much its policies would cost, with Treasurer Michael Ferguson saying Labor costings were akin to a fantasy novel.
He has previously said that Labor's energy policy would cost hundreds of millions, rather than the $50 million claimed by Labor.
