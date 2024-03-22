The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News
Breaking

Three-year-old dies in Bridport Road crash, police investigating

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
March 22 2024 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Northern District Acting Inspector Jason Jones said police are continuing to investigate an overnight fatal crash in Lefroy. Picture by Declan Durrant
Northern District Acting Inspector Jason Jones said police are continuing to investigate an overnight fatal crash in Lefroy. Picture by Declan Durrant

Tasmania Police are investigating an overnight fatal crash on Bridport Road in which a three-year-old child died.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.