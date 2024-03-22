Three-year-old dies in Bridport Road crash, police investigating

Tasmania Police are investigating an overnight fatal crash on Bridport Road in which a three-year-old child died.
Emergency services were notified of the single-vehicle Lefroy crash about 1.20am, March 22, with initial reports that a woman and two children had been injured.
A male passerby took the two children - a three-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl from George Town - to George Town Hospital where the boy was sadly pronounced deceased on arrival.
The female driver, having received initial treatment from emergency services, was subsequently taken to Launceston General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries alongside the surviving female child, who had minor injuries.
Police believe the 24-year-old female George Town driver is the children's mother.
"This is an awful incident," Northern District Acting Inspector Jason Jones said.
"This incident will understandably have an impact on the local community, and our thoughts are with those affected.
"This is awful for the community of George Town and Tasmania as a whole."
The woman was driving west in a black Holden Barina on Bridport Road, between Big Hill Road and Dalrymple Road, when she lost control of the vehicle, and crashed into nearby trees.
Acting Inspector Jones said it was not unusual to have traffic in the area at that time, and that police are continuing to investigate the circumstances of the crash.
They expect to speak with the driver "in coming days".
"At this stage, we're unsure of why the vehicle has left the road and why the vehicle was on the road at that time," he said.
He said a report will be prepared for the Coroner and anyone with information is encouraged to contact police on 131 444, or Crime Stoppers Tasmania at crimestopperstas.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.