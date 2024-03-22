Weekly wrap: Most of our readers would be happy the election is over

G'day readers,
For more than a month now, we have provided our readers with comprehensive coverage of the 2024 state election.
Thank you to those readers who have written in or called to say they liked how we reported, analysed and photographed the daily happenings of the election campaign.
Of course, we did get some feedback this week from readers that they would also be happy when it was all over. I appreciate those readers as much as the ones who gave positive feedback. It seems election campaigns do bring forth strident opinions from readers, which is a good thing.
Considering the election is now done, let's talk about news other than state politics today.
Go, Devils! The team was launched this week, and our sports team was on hand to cover it and all the reactions afterwards. Ben Hann tells us the guernsey design divided opinions. Former North Melbourne and Collingwood AFLW player Abbey Green told Ben why the guernsey design was an easy one to choose.
Hamish Geale tells us about a wife and husband who traded Brisbane for Beauty Point and have made most people's most special day into a business.
Hamish also tells us residents who live alongside one of Northern Tasmania's busiest roads want the speed limit cut by 20km/h. These stories always prompt discussion due to the dynamic nature of safety and lifestyle issues that highway speed limit problems bring.
Finally, we have a new journalist at The Examiner. His name is Hugh Bohane. Hugh comes to us with extensive experience reporting internationally. According to the 2023 State of the City report, Hugh tells us that the number of people sleeping rough in Launceston has grown from 30-40 in 2020 to an estimated 150 in September 2023, with winter fast approaching.
We have received a rise in the number of people commenting on our stories lately, which we appreciate. So, remember to comment beneath the stories on our website.
On that note, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.