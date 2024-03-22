Labor's commission policy 'divisive for Aboriginal community'

Labor has quietly removed a line from its Aboriginal affairs policy which proposed that the question of Aboriginality should be taken away from the government and handed to a new commission.
In its policy to elevate a pathway towards truth telling and treaty between the government and the state's Aboriginal community, it proposed to establish a Truth Telling and Treaty Commission based out of the Elders Council of Tasmania office.
However before Friday, the document included the line: "The commission will allow Aboriginal people to resolve issues of Aboriginality and eligibility rather than government."
In response to the suddenly changed policy, Labor leader Rebecca White on Friday said the party had provided clarification around what the work of the commission would be and the fact that it will be responsible for developing its own work plan.
"We've made sure that that's been widely communicated," she said.
The updated document is silent on whether the commission would determine Aboriginality or eligibility, however.
Tasmanian Regional Aboriginal Communities Alliance interim chairwoman Dianne Badcock said the organisation had not been consulted by Labor on the commission and more specifically its powers.
"When they put that in there, it alarmed a lot of the Aboriginal people across Tasmania from the different communities," she said.
"There was a fear that Aboriginal people would lose that identity they'd fought hard for.
"I think that if the Labor Party do carry out that policy, I think that it will be a bigger division across Tasmania than what there currently is."
Ms Badcock said she understood the policy was amended once Ms White and Aboriginal affairs spokeswoman Michelle O'Byrne met with a head of a Northern Aboriginal organisation on Thursday afternoon.
Circular Head Aboriginal Corporation chairwoman Selena Maguire-Colgrave said there had been no consultation with the organisation's members from Labor either.
She said even though the organisation's members satisfied Commonwealth government criteria for eligibility, they had been fighting for more than two decades for representation on the Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania.
Ms Macguire-Colgrave said she feared the commission would similarly block people they didn't determine to be Aboriginal because they did not descend from specific family lines.
Aboriginal Land Council of Tasmania chairman Michael Mansell backed Labor's policy.
"The establishment of a commission gets things moving towards a time when the two peoples of Lutruwita consider the terms of a settlement from which true reconciliation can be achieved," he said.
Tasmanian Aboriginal Centre chief executive Heather Sculthorpe also said she supported the commission.
"We have been advocating for Aboriginal decision-making about Aboriginality, amongst other things, and would have appreciated the opportunity to talk to Labor about how that could work," she said.
