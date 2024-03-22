Tasmania's forests under debate as political lobbies rate candidates

Political lobbies from both sides of the aisle have released party scorecards in the countdown to the election.
The Examiner previously reported on ratings from the Tasmanian Climate Collective and the Australian Christian Lobby, which had contrasting opinions on how the candidates stacked up.
Alongside the proposed Macquarie Point Stadium and health and cost of living concerns, the state's logging industry has become something of a political football.
The Tasmanian Forest Product Association (TFPA) released a scorecard this week to rate parties on their level of support for forestry on the island.
Its wish list outlined four key priorities, including support for Tasmanian businesses, improved productivity in the harvesting of timber trees, aid for the industry in responding to climate change and a reduction in red tape.
Both major parties scored well on the assessment, with Labor graded at a 'B+' for being a strong supporter while not meeting all of the TFPA's goals.
The Liberals received a 'B' for also being strong supporters but the party was held back over lingering concerns with its wood bank plan.
In keeping with ratings from other lobbies, the Jacqui Lambie Network earned a middling grade for its lack of policy detail.
The Greens received a flat 'F', the lobby claiming the party to be "not only bad for forestry, but for all industries".
The Bob Brown Foundation contrastingly held the Greens in high regard, scoring ticks in all categories.
The group rated all 168 nominations state-wide under its 'Vote Wild' campaign, with the vast majority of responses returning poor results.
Candidates were scored on their support for the abolition of native forest logging, World Heritage nomination for the Tarkine, the removal of toxic fish farms from Tasmanian waters and the repealment of anti-protest laws.
The nonprofit claimed that Liberal and Labor have no intention of doing any of the above, their candidates failing on all criteria.
The Bob Brown Foundation found one point in common with the TFPA in the Jacqui Lambie Network, giving the party an unscored rating for not responding to the survey.
In the Bass electorate, Ivan Davis (Animal Justice Party), Jack Davenport and Tim Walker (independent) also received strong ratings.
