More than 66,000 Tasmanians chose to vote early

More than 66,300 Tasmanian electors have already submitted votes in this year's election and it appears voters in Braddon cannot wait the most until Saturday with 16,536 having already voted.
As of Thursday, 20,751 postal ballots had already been returned to the Tasmanian Electoral Commission.
In addition to pre-poll votes in Braddon, there have been 12,657 ballots submitted in Bass, 11,559 in Lyons, 13,628 in Franklin and 11,972 in Clark
Almost one in five Tasmanians visited a pre-poll centre in the 2021 state election and another 27,230 submitted postal ballots - or 7.6 per cent of all voters.
In 2018, 10.4 per cent of Tasmanian voters cast votes early at a pre-poll centre.
There will be 255 polling places throughout the state open on Saturday.
Voting closes at 6pm and the first results are expected to be known just before 7pm.
