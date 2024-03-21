Police have charged a Longford man with hooning offences after CCTV review

Police have charged a 26-year-old Longford man with hooning offences following an incident in Launceston earlier this month.
Acting Sergeant Christopher Rockliff from Northern Road Policing Services said officers located burnout marks on Saturday, 2 March and commenced an investigation.
"A member of the public reported the hooning vehicle on Patterson Street, and a review of nearby CCTV footage meant we were able to identify the alleged offender and vehicle involved," Sergeant Rockliff said.
"This sort of driving behaviour is reckless, and it puts innocent people at risk.
"Police are committed to keeping our roads as safe as possible, and hoons should be warned that this type of behaviour can lead to loss of licence, vehicle confiscation and significant fines."
"Anyone who witnesses dangerous driving on our roads should contact police on 131 444, or Triple-Zero (000) in an emergency."
"If you can't call at the time, but you have dash cam or other footage, you can upload it to our evidence portal at police.tas.gov.au/report," Sergeant Rockliff said.
Information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers anonymously at https://www.crimestopperstas.com.au/.
The 26-year-old man will appear in court at a later date.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.