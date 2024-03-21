The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Jail top-up for convicted axe attacker with a sexual jealousy problem

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
March 22 2024 - 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Holton-Crane Picture Facebook
Bradley Holton-Crane Picture Facebook

A 35-year-old man with a history of sexual jealousy thrust a love letter from another man into the face of a woman, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.