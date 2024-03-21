Jail top-up for convicted axe attacker with a sexual jealousy problem

A 35-year-old man with a history of sexual jealousy thrust a love letter from another man into the face of a woman, the Supreme Court in Launceston heard.
Bradley John Holton Crane, 36, was found guilty recently by a jury of assault, stealing and breach of bail on August 17, 2021.
Holton-Crane is serving four and half years in jail imposed in December 2022 for hitting a male friend of an ex-girlfriend in the neck with a three-sided axe.
In sentencing, Chief Justice Alan Blow said Holton-Crane had been out of jail just eight weeks when the 2021 crimes occurred.
"You were habitually spending the night with the complainant, in this case, at her home on Ravenswood. She was a former partner of yours," Justice Blow said.
Justice Blow said the assault came after Holton-Crane found a letter that had been written to the complainant by a former sexual partner of hers.
"You got angry about that. You pushed the letter into her face and grabbed her by her clothing. You slapped her to the head, causing her to fall off a couch and onto the floor," he said.
"The pushing of the letter into the face resulted in a small mark on the bridge of the complainant's nose that could be seen in some body-worn camera footage taken by a police officer and screened during the trial."
He said that after the assault, Holton Crane stole the complainant's mobile phone and two bank cards.
"You have got a terrible criminal record. It contains several convictions for family violence offences and assaults," he said.
He said the axe attack was prompted by sexual jealousy, as was the assault.
"Because of your terrible record and because these offences all relate to family violence, I do not think that a concurrent sentence would be appropriate," he said.
"I convict you on the three charges and, as a global penalty, I sentence you to 7 weeks' imprisonment cumulatively with the sentence you are currently serving."
