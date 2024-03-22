Tasmanians set to receive power bill relief under national scheme

Eligible Tasmanian households will receive $250 off their power bills under the Albanese government's National Energy Bill Relief Scheme, effective July 1.
Up to 140,000 Tasmanians have already received $250 off under the scheme which came into effect last year, part of a jointly funded effort to reduce cost of living pressures announced by the Australian and Tasmanian governments.
Senator for Tasmania Helen Polley said the federal Liberals voted against this Scheme.
"They voted against relief, they voted against coal and gas caps," Ms Polley said.
"Of course there is more to do but welcome news that prices are coming down for so many Tasmanian homes and small businesses."
Cost of living relief has been a hot topic throughout the state election, with both major parties promising to bring down power bills.
On Wednesday Labor said they would bring forward power price relief so 140,000 households get $375 off their next bill, to be rolled out before the end of June, if elected.
Labor leader Rebecca White previously said the Liberals planned to drip feed the full rebate from the Energy Bill Relief Scheme into 2025 through four payments of $125.
State Energy Minister Nick Duigan said this was a "hoax", and in addition to the Scheme, every household in Tasmania would receive $250 off their power bills with their supercharged Renewable Energy Dividend.
