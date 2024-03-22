The Examiner
Tasmanians set to receive power bill relief under national scheme

Duncan Bailey
Duncan Bailey
March 22 2024 - 2:18pm
Eligible Tasmanian households will receive $250 off their power bills under the Albanese government's National Energy Bill Relief Scheme, effective July 1.

