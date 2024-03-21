Rockliff doubles King Island freight sailings to ease drought-hit farmers

The government is to double the number of weekly sailings of a state-controlled freight company servicing King Island as farmers struggle with the most severe drought on the island since the 1970s.
Bass Island Lines, a subsidiary of state-owned TasPorts, is the main organisation servicing King Island's freight requirements, but it until recently had only scheduled 15 trips in the next 50 days, according to TasFarmers chief executive officer Nathan Calman.
"We call on the Tasmanian government to step in and take action now to ... at least double, if not triple the number of sailings currently scheduled," he said.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff responded hours later, confirming that weekly sailings of Bass Island Lines' ship between Devonport and Grassy would be doubled, starting from March 24.
"This second voyage will allow for increased supply and resources to be delivered and in turn move livestock removed off the island," Mr Rockliff said.
The drought on King Island has especially hit graziers, significantly boosting feed costs.
But insufficient shipping services in recent months has meant farmers have been unable to import enough feed, or export enough excess cattle to relieve pressure on feed stockpiles.
TasPorts chief executive Anthony Donald said the decision to increase the number of sailings was made last week following consultation with the King Island community.
"Bass Island Line remains ready to provide additional assistance to the King Island farming community where and as possible," he said.
The additional weekly sailings of the ship will take place until June.
Mr Calman said the Premier's intervention was a "great first step".
"We hope that these additional sailings will ease the issues on the island," he said.
"What we will need to watch over the coming weeks is how full those two sailings a week are, and if that is still not meeting the requirements, then we would urge the government to continue looking at other options for a third sailing [per week]."
"This is not the result of the Bass Island Line vessel operating at capacity, but rather the unwillingness of TasPorts to schedule extra sailings."
If farmers are not able to destock land and bring in supplementary feed, livestock producers on the island will face a "significant animal welfare challenge" in coming months, he said.
King Island is a significant part of Tasmania's farming resource - the island currently accounts for about a quarter of the Tasmanian beef herd.
During the last significant drought, King Island was able to cope because it had an on-island abattoir, as well as access to more regular shipping services to the Tasmanian mainland and to Victoria, Mr Calman said.
"As these options are no longer available, the government must act now to support producers - not to provide a handout, just to provide a service that the existing taxpayer-owned boat already has the capacity to deliver."
