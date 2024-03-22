Sporties Hotel: 'I never believed in ghosts until I went into the cellar'

Owner of Sporties Hotel in Launceston Nick Daking and bar manager Geoff Lyndsay both said they never believed in ghosts.
But that all changed in one particular pub cellar in Launceston.
The Sporties Hotel, once named the Robert Burns Hotel after a famous poet, ''really is one of the oldest pubs in Launceston''.
Mr Daking said the pub has been there since the 1840's.
''The horse stables and cellar underneath the venue indicate how old the building really is,'' Mr Dakin said.
''The restaurant is built over an old cottage - guests who came to stay would tie their horse up downstairs.''
Mr Daking said the pub staff are no strangers to paranormal activity.
''A previous publican died in the cellar about 50 years ago,'' he said.
''I never believed in ghosts, neither did my bar manager - but every time we go downstairs the cellar door moves without fail.''
''Every time you stand in front of it it moves in a particular way.''
Bar manger Mr Lydnsay said he didn't believe his boss, Mr Daking.
''I never believed in paranormal - but I do now.
''He is a friendly ghost, I just say g'day when I go down there.''
Mr Daking said the venue is ''one of the longest continuing servers of Boags Draught''.
''The pub has been pouring Boags Draught for 150 years,'' he said.
''We only sell tap beer, you can't buy stubbies or cans here.''
Venue Manger Kristie Chase said the sports culture of the pub is popular.
''It's a sports bar with no gambling facilities,'' Ms Chase said.
''Making it a place anyone can come to - everyone is welcome.''
Ms Chase's favourite part of her job is ''definitely the customers''.
''We have great banter, share good food and cold drinks.''
