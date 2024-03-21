Labor's TasTAFE plan panned by building industry

Labor's election promise to return TasTAFE to the state service has been labelled a "step backwards" by a key construction industry lobby group.
Master Builders Tasmania chief executive officer David Clerk said Labor's policy would unwind positive changes at the training provider.
"Making TAFE a stand-alone organisation was a huge achievement," he said.
"Scrapping those changes would damage TAFE's ability to be a lean, effective training organisation and we do not support that."
The Liberal government in 2022 transformed TasTAFE from a government department into a corporatised government business enterprise akin to Hydro Tasmania.
But the Australian Education Union at the time claimed the government did not consult teachers properly about the move, and that transferring TasTAFE out of the state service would leave teachers with lower pay and less secure benefits.
Labor education spokesman Josh Willie said bringing TAFE back in to the State Service would "deliver better outcomes for students and teachers".
"The Liberals have turned TasTAFE upside down and created a terrible workplace culture which has become so bad that teachers are regularly speaking out," he said.
"We've also seen students speak out about mismanagement, overfilled classrooms and low staffing levels, which are making Tasmania's skills shortage worse."
Australian Education Union Tasmania branch president David Genford said Labor's plan to return TasTAFE to the state service would boost the organisation's ability to recruit and retain staff.
"The Rockliff government ripped the heart out of TasTAFE when it forced staff into the Fair Work jurisdiction with the end result of cutting employee rights and entitlements through new agreements," he said.
