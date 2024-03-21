Go bargain hunting this Easter as Super Sale Saturday returns to Launceston

This Saturday is your chance to hunt for some bargains and Easter eggs, and the best part: it's supporting local businesses.
On the heels of 2023's hugely successful Super Sale Saturday, sale day is back again in Launceston, with many stores offering discounts, sales, and special offers.
Launceston Central's people and promotions manager, Madi Biggelaar, said, "The city will be absolutely buzzing with entertainment and things to do".
"It's a great opportunity to come into the city and grab some bargains, knowing that your shopping dollar is staying local and supporting businesses, people, and families that are part of our community," Ms Biggelaar said.
"From 10 am until 3 pm, we'll have on-street trading, live music, free face painting, circus workshops, kids soft play and more," she said.
"The Easter Bunny will be in town to greet the kids, as will everyone's favourite heelers, Bluey and Bingo."
Liisa Mason from Midas Shoes said the sale day will benefit the local economy and businesses.
"To me, it's about getting a notice to the central business district and all the local businesses, getting people to shop and take advantage of what we actually have here in a local capacity," Ms Mason said.
"Last year's [sale day] was huge for us. We didn't know what to expect because it was the first time," she said.
"It was massive and brought so many people into town, so hopefully, it'll be a similar event this year.
"It'll bring people in who may not have shopped with us before, which is always great."
With the change of the season into cooler weather, Ms Mason said people might be thinking ahead for any goods they might need.
Ms Mason said that the Midas Store will " offer a special sale that's only for our store in Australia. We'll be the only Midas store offering that".
As Super Sale Saturday falls at the end of Launceston's Boutique Week, there will be a series of free pop-up styling sessions with award-winning local fashion icon, Tanya Ellis.
"Tanya's great at making you feel really comfortable. She shows you how an individual item can elevate your whole outfit, and be used in various ways to create different looks," Ms Biggelaar said.
"Best of all these sessions are totally free, so I'd encourage anyone to drop in to one of her sessions and take advantage of her incredible knowledge and advice."
For those who might like to plan their day ahead, a full list of Super Sale Saturday offers will be going live on Launceston Central's website the night before.
Super Sale Saturday will be running on March 23.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.