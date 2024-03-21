A message from Jeremy Rockliff and Rebecca White to Examiner readers

Tasmania has come a long way over the past 10 years under majority Liberal Governments.
We have delivered historically low unemployment and 53,000 new jobs have been created on our watch.
We've achieved so much, including building a brand new women and children's precinct at the LGH, opening a new ambulance station at Beaconsfield, redeveloping Riverside High School, a new child and family learning centre in Mayfield and duplicating Evandale Road.
And we are building a new school at Legana, a new police station at St Helens and a new ambulance station at Bicheno.
But there's a lot more to do.
That's why we've developed a Strong Plan for Tasmania's future to address these issues - our Tasmania 2030 Plan.
It is all about taking more action on the issues affecting us most right now, such as cost of living, health, and housing.
Under a re-elected majority Liberal Government, every Tasmanian household will receive a $250 energy bill credit by June 30.
We will also deliver more than $500 million in new health infrastructure, including upgrades at all four major public hospitals, a new Northern Heart Centre, and partner in a new private hospital in Launceston.
And of course, we have a plan to effectively ban ambulance ramping.
For many Tasmanians accessing a general practitioner can be challenging and that's why we are stepping in with our GP Guarantee. So that when Tasmanians need a GP, they can see a GP.
Helping more young Tasmanians buy their first home by scrapping stamp duty is also a key part of our Strong Plan.
This will help around an extra 1500 Tasmanian households into the housing market a year, with huge savings up to $28,935.
Importantly, on Saturday there is also a lot at risk.
In 1989, Liberal Premier Robin Gray secured 47 per cent of the vote and 17 seats.
But Labor did a deal with the Greens.
And in 2010, they did again.
So, let's not kid ourselves.
Labor will absolutely do a deal with the Greens, the Lambies and whoever else they can find.
So, I ask you to think about this:
Don't risk sleepwalking back into minority government.
Don't risk waking up on Sunday morning to a Coalition of Chaos.
Don't risk our state going backwards.
We have done a lot. There's more to do. There's a lot at risk.
Vote Liberal for the majority Liberal Government Tasmania needs.
Jeremy Rockliff
A Labor Government will take urgent action on the cost of living and set Tasmania up for a better future.
After 10 years of Liberal Government, the state is in a cost of living, health and housing crisis.
Everywhere I go, I hear the same stories - people drowning under the cost of living, people who can't afford their power bills or the weekly grocery shop, who can't get the childcare they need, and whose rents just keep going up but they can't get close to saving enough for a house deposit.
The Labor team and I want Tasmanians to get a fair go but after a decade of the Liberals this is out of reach for too many.
In our first 100 days, a Labor Government will reverse two years of massive power price increases, saving $400 for the average household each year and delivering Tasmanian prices for Tasmanian power.
Our GameChanger scheme will enable Tasmanians who don't own a home to buy one with zero deposit, because if you can afford to pay rent you can afford to pay a mortgage. A Labor government will help people into their own home and give them future security.
We will build 2,000 new apartments, open up more land for development and encourage the construction of 1,000 new dedicated rental properties, while continuing the current commitment to build 10,000 new social and government houses by 2032.
Labor will provide more cost-of-living relief by expanding childcare services around Tasmania, providing free, healthy lunches for all primary school students, and extra support for school excursions and the cost of kids' sport.
And we will begin repairing our broken health system, with an Immediate Action Plan to redevelop our hospitals and health workforce and improve access to care within our first term.
Labor will provide more beds and reduce waiting lists at the LGH, expand services at our 18 regional hospitals, pay the HECS-HELP debt of 470 health professionals as an incentive to keep the key workers we need and give 500 health workers job security by making them permanent so they stay here in Tasmania.
A Rebecca White Labor Government will give Tasmanians the urgent health, housing and cost-of-living help they deserve.
If the Liberals haven't fixed it in 10 years, they never will. Don't give them 14.
I'm asking for your support to change the government by voting 1 - 7 Labor on Saturday.
Rebecca White
