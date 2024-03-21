Lack of drug and alcohol related harm policies concerns ATDC

The Alcohol, Tobacco and other Drugs Council Tasmania (ATDC) expressed concern over a lack of commitment from major parties to reduce alcohol and drug-related harm in Tasmania.
ATDC chief executive Jackie Hallam said there was currently no plan or public commitment to address the fact that alcohol and other drug services were "shrinking across the state".
"Tasmanian organisations are asking questions and wondering why there is silence on how the major parties will lower alcohol and other drug related harm," Dr Hallam said.
"This problem is felt in every part of the state, in every social strata."
According to the National Drug and Alcohol Research Centre, there were 44 registered overdose and overdose deaths (excluding alcohol and tobacco) in Tasmania in 2021.
The Foundation for Alcohol Research and Education also reported Tasmania as having higher alcohol-induced death rates compared to the national death rate in 2021, along with The Northern Territory, Queensland and South Australia.
Dr Hallam said Tasmanians were presenting to services with greater and more complex needs, and rates of use of alcohol and other drugs in Tasmania were still above the national average.
She said the cost to the health system and wider community was "significant".
"For example, there are currently 80,000 Tasmanians drinking at a level that is likely to cause harm - either to themselves, the people they know or the community," Dr Hallam said.
She said funding was required to drive change with regard to alcohol, tobacco and other drug use and turn the problem around.
"If we continue to ignore this issue, services to the regions will continue to shrink and this will result in noticeable, preventable, harm in Tasmania," she said.
"There is substantial research that evidence-based alcohol and other drug treatment, support and education prevents and lowers harm across the community.
"We need our politicians to take account of this evidence and listen to those who are directly affected to fund the services that help Tasmanians who need support for alcohol or drug use."
The Tasmanian Liberals and Labor parties' were approached for comment.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.