How Launceston's Tamar Estuary wetlands inspired this community art piece

A new community art installation inspired by Launceston's kanamaluka/Tamar Estuary wetlands was unveiled at the Tamar Island Wetlands Information Centre on Thursday.
The two totem-pole like structures depict various aspects of the wetlands, including animals, insects and flora native to the area.
Developed as part of a community workshop at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery (QVMAG), 11 participants drew inspiration from the exhibition Wetlands, which has shown at the QVMAG since September last year.
QVMAG education officer Evelyn Williams said the art was a celebration of Launceston's wetlands.
"Wildlife seemed to be a common theme that participants wanted to create, you can see there's the Spoonbill, and snails and frogs were fairly common," Ms Williams said.
She said the workshop provided participants with new skills in working with clay, and forged new friendships.
One participant, Catherine Phillips, said she loved the QVMAG workshops.
"They have them quite regularly and it's really enjoyable; I'm an art teacher and I appreciate the arts," Ms Phillips said.
She said the reeds and grasses, and the creatures that hide inside them, were a big inspiration for her piece.
"Mine features a little creature appearing out of the reeds because that's what I think of when I come to this place," Ms Phillips said.
"I sort of overlooked the creatures that were there, I didn't realise the diversity of creatures that lived in this wetland, so I learned a bit about that as well."
Ms Phillips said she hoped the art would spark people's interest in the wetlands.
"Perhaps they'll relate to it and go in and read the boards with all the information ... and they'll perhaps look more closely as they walk along the boardwalks and see what they can see in this place," Ms Phillips said.
Ms Williams said wetlands were vital ecosystems.
"They're very important ecosystems and very fragile, we need to keep respecting and celebrating them," Ms Williams said.
She said the instillation would remain at the Tamar Island Wetlands Information Centre for the next few months, depending on weather.
"If they start to show signs of wear and tear we'll take them back down, they've been constructed in a way that they can be taken apart and the participants will get to take home their own pieces at the end," Ms Williams said.
