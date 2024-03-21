Power for the people, 'democratised' public transport non-negotiables for Walker

As the election campaign draws to a close, independent candidate for Bass Tim Walker has made a final pitch to voters with a list of four non-negotiables.
If elected he will be one voice among 35 in the new parliament, however with a hung parliament predicted Mr Walker said he expected his phone to "run hot" if he secured one of the seven seats in Bass.
Mr Walker said he would work with any party which "met him halfway" on his list of non-negotiables, summarised as "trains, games, drains and brains".
These are:
Rather than playing short-term politics, the Launceston councillor said he was taking a long-term approach, putting issues that would arise 10 and 20 years down the track on the agenda.
"They are issues that resonate with the broader public, and are also symbolic of a larger, long-term view of Tasmania," Mr Walker said.
"There is a lot of knee jerk reaction going on - piecemeal policy."
Mr Walker said his pitch of passenger rail and tramways in the North East were somewhat parochial, but he was standing for Bass and not the whole of Tasmania.
"Rail transport and trains are an integral part of any public transport solution," he said.
"There's no shortage of people who would love to see it. It might be to begin with Launceston to Hobart, or Scottsdale to Launceston, or George Town to Launceston.
"The population in the North East is highly decentralised, but rail would help democratise transport in the region."
Crucially, he said future passenger rail and the North East Rail Trail did not have to exist in competition with one another and both could be built.
His energy policy was similar - calling for an energy summit bringing together global, independent experts to find a way of ensuring clean and cheap energy for Tasmanians and taking the politics out of power pricing.
On York Park, Mr Walker was vocal at council meetings over concerns a stadium at Macquarie Point would rob Northern Tasmania of its status as the state's football powerhouse, which was reflected in his campaign list.
"They (the AFL) don't want to give a guarantee. That should tell you all you need to know," he said.
"They will reserve the right - if the stadium is built in Hobart - to schedule whichever games they choose, and we might end up with no games, we might end up with just an under-18s competition.
"What's been lost in this conversation over a stadium and the formation of the team, is Launceston is at severe risk of losing its status in the process."
As for the estuary Mr Walker said discussion on the waterway had been limited but he would campaign for flood mitigation and anti-silt strategies like a barrage, which would turn the kanamaluka/Tamar River into a freshwater lake by controlling tidal flows from the Bass Strait.
