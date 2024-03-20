Feature Property | Exquisite family residence

BED 5 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
Nestled majestically on an elevated corner block, 2-4 Kootara Place presents an unparalleled opportunity to embrace the epitome of luxurious family living. This expansive residence offers an impressive fusion of contemporary design and timeless elegance, boasting breathtaking panoramic views stretching across the serene Tamar River, the vibrant cityscape, and the picturesque surrounding mountains.
Step inside and be greeted by the grandeur of this magnificent abode. There are five generously proportioned bedrooms and two meticulously appointed bathrooms. There's a sumptuous main bedroom retreat, complete with an opulent ensuite, built in robe, and private balcony access.
Downstairs, a sprawling recreation room offers endless possibilities for leisure and entertainment, complemented by an additional bedroom and a convenient storeroom.
The upper level seamlessly transitions into an expansive open-plan living area, where a gourmet kitchen, equipped with premium appliances and sleek cabinetry, flows effortlessly into a spacious dining area. From here, step out onto the expansive deck, where outdoor dining and entertaining become a seamless affair against the backdrop of unparalleled city, river, and mountain views.
Check out the e-magazine here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.