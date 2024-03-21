Brazen driver jailed as drug treatment order option rejected

An Underwood woman who repeatedly showed police a fake New South Wales driver's licence during a spree of offending was jailed after a magistrate declined to make a drug treatment order.
Courtney Alana Jordan, 27, pleaded guilty in January to many charges in the Launceston Magistrates Court.
The charges included a count of pervert justice, four counts of speeding, dishonestly using a document to create a false impression of being licensed, five counts of drug driving, driving while disqualified, unlicensed driving, four counts of possession of drugs and dishonestly possessing a document in circumstances likely to deceive between May 2022 and December 2023.
The court heard Jordan showed police a NSW driver's licence in the name of Naomi Aquitane after being intercepted.
In an interview, Jordan told the police she had obtained the fake licence on the dark web.
The court heard that Jordan relocated from NSW, where she had a significant criminal history, to get a fresh start.
She started a cleaning business called Coast Cleaning but did not have a driver's licence.
She was caught in April, May, September and three times in December last year before being arrested and remanded in custody.
Defence lawyer Patrick O' Halloran sought a drug treatment order which would have enabled her to avoid further jail as long as she stayed off drugs and did not reoffend.
Magistrate Simon Brown said that Jordan's brazen and oft-repeated offending was clearly worthy of a jail sentence.
But he said that a drug treatment order could only be made if none of the sentence was able to be suspended and an alternative sentence was more suitable.
Mr Brown said Jordan had come to the state from NSW for a fresh start demonstrating that reformation was at the front of her mind.
"Despite the number of offences I accept that these matters are a de-escalation from the serious offending you were involved in in NSW," he said.
"It can't be said that your prospects of reform are poor."
Mr Brown said that an accumulated sentence on each individual charge would tend to be crushing sp settled on a global sentence of nine months jail with four months of them suspended for 18 months on the condition that she commit no imprisonable offence.
The sentence was backdated to January 8 2023.
He ordered that she comply with a community correction order for 18 months
Jordan was disqualified from driving for 18 months.
