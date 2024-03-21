Fraud, suspicion and two forged wills: Battle over family fortune concludes

The son of a former Tasmania Police forensic document expert defrauded his own grandfather of overseas properties and attempted to obtain a share of the man's estate using forged wills, a court has found.
The Supreme Court ruling concluded the marathon legal tussle over the estate of Paul Peter Auksorius, who died aged 90 in January 2017.
Within days of his death, family members lodged competing wills and launched claim and counterclaim over the man's estate.
The 2016 will bequeathed Mr Auksorius' assets in equal shares to his surviving children, but the competing 2017 will named his grandson Adrian Lacroix as executor, and willed him two other properties.
Mr Lacroix, who committed suicide in 2021, claimed in written testimony that Mr Auksorius had secretly changed his will from the 2016 version five days prior to his death.
He launched a claim seeking to validate the 2017 will, while two of Mr Auksorius' children - John Auksorius and Maryanne Howell - launched a counterclaim, requesting validation of the 2016 will.
Mr Lacroix claimed that the 90 year-old had sought his help to change the 2016 will, and that Mr Auksorius had travelled from his Hobart northern suburbs home to sign the new document at University Rose Gardens in the Hobart CBD on January 5, 2017.
The signing was supposedly witnessed by Steven Dale and Greg Dale - Mr Lacroix's father and brother, respectively.
But in a decision published this week, Supreme Court Chief Justice Alan Blow ruled that the will was a forgery.
"The evidence establishes that the testator did not have an opportunity to sign the 2017 document on 5 January 2017," Justice Blow wrote in his decision.
The judge also found that the 2017 will was "inconsistent" with Mr Auksorius' views and wishes about Mr Lacroix and his mother, Christina Dale.
Justice Blow noted that one of the supposed witnesses to the 2017 will, former Tasmania Police forensic document examiner Steven Dale, had not agreed to support Mr Lacroix's claims with testimony to the validity of the document.
"All of the evidence compelled a conclusion that the 2017 document was a forgery.
"Mr Lacroix knew that he was not to benefit under that [2016] will, and that others were to be appointed as executors and trustees."
But the 2017 will was not the only forged document in the saga.
Mr Auksorius had inherited three properties in the Seychelles from his second wife, who died in 2008.
One of the properties was occupied by long-term squatters, and Mr Auksorius launched an unsuccessful legal action seeking orders for them to vacate.
At Mr Auksorius' request, Mr Lacroix travelled to the African island country several times after 2010 to resolve the situation. He was given power of attorney over the properties.
There, he lost court battles against the squatters in 2013 and 2015, and a judge ruled that the property should be excised from Mr Auksorius' ownership and transferred to the tenants, based on improvements to the property and the length of time they had lived there.
Mr Lacroix returned to Tasmania and told Mr Auksorius that all three of the properties had been lost to local third parties.
Later investigations revealed that Mr Lacroix had used yet another supposed will left by Mr Auksorius to obtain a grant of probate in the Seychelles.
The will, dated in 2013, named Mr Lacroix as executor and gifted him with all of the Seychelles assets.
It was signed by just one witness - Hobart notary Graeme Thompson - and included Mr Thompson's genuine seal.
Documents transferring ownership of the two properties to Mr Lacroix's wife, Chantelle Lacroix, were also supposedly witnessed by Mr Thompson.
"It is clear that the purported will dated 13 March 2013 was a forgery, and that Mr Lacroix knew it to be a forgery," Justice Blow wrote.
Justice Blow said that Mr Thompson "kept meticulous records", including details of everything he did as a notary, and noting what documents he signed and whose signatures he witnessed.
Mr Thompson's register "contains no record of anything relating to the purported will dated 13 March 2013 or the transfers bearing that date", according to the judge.
"The evidence about Mr Lacroix's activities relating to the Seychelles assets compels a conclusion that he set out to defraud [Mr Auksorius] of those assets."
Suspicion about Mr Lacroix's fraud in Seychelles was aroused after a Christmas party in 2016, when his sister, Olivia Dale, told John Auksorius that her mother would be receiving the two Seychelles properties as part of a divorce settlement.
The family took action against Mr Lacroix, and a compromise was eventually agreed over the assets.
Justice Blow ruled that the 2016 will was valid, with probate awarded to counterclaimants Ms Howell and Mr Auksorius.
Mr Lacroix had a long history of mental health problems, and he regularly consumed alcohol excessively, according to an October 2021 coroner's report.
He was briefly considered a suspect in the 2011 drowning death of his mother-in-law, and later launched an unsuccessful private prosecution of police offers, claiming that he had been beaten up by them.
In March 2021, after an confrontation with police earlier in the day where witnesses said he was 'ranting and raving' out the front of his house in Hobart, Mr Lacroix drove north in his BMW on the midlands highway.
Just south of Launceston, he exited his car and jumped in front of an oncoming SUV, dying instantly.
