'Clear history of violence': Man sentenced for 11 assaults against partner

A Prospect man was given a lengthy jail sentence after assaulting his partner several times.
Ricky Shane Prins, 39, appeared in Launceston Magistrates Court on March 19 via video link to learn his fate after pleading guilty to 11 counts of common assault.
These occurred between June 2023 and February 2024.
The court heard Prins punched his partner in the face multiple times on multiple occasions, and on other occasions grabbed her around the throat and jaw, threw a makeup case at her face, bit her, and grabbed her hair, pulling a chunk out.
Magistrate Ken Stanton said the attacks continued after even after the woman sought to end the relationship, and left her with injuries including a painful bald spot and unstuck dentures.
He said victims of family violence were entitled to "vindication" by the court, but especially in the case of "such brutality".
"These are examples of serious, prolonged family violence," Mr Stanton said.
Prins had a "clear history of, and propensity towards violence" according to Mr Stanton, who recounted the man's prior record to put the recent offending into context.
The magistrate said Prins had a history of committing family violence offences against previous partners.
The most recent of these resulted in a six month jail sentence and 18 month community corrections order, which Mr Stanton said Prins had "engaged well" with.
Prins also had a historical grievous bodily harm conviction on his record.
Mr Stanton noted Prins' guilty plea, which indicated remorse and spared the victim from further trauma as she did not have to recount the offences in court.
He also said Prins had sought help for mental health issues, however Mr Stanton said this did little to mitigate the seriousness of the offence as there was no clear evidence as to how these issues impacted his actions.
The magistrate sentenced Prins to 12 months' jail time across all charges, backdated to February 20, 2024, and Prins would be eligible for parole after serving seven months of the sentence.
The assaults were recorded as family violence offences.
