House destroyed in Elizabeth Town fire overnight

Several Tasmania Fire Service (TFS) crews attended a fire that completely destroyed a house in Elizabeth Town in the state's North overnight.
TFS crews from Elizabeth Town, Deloraine, Westbury and Sassafras attended the blaze in Christmas Hills Road around midnight to find the house destroyed on arrival.
Surrounding vegetation had also been set alight.
The TFS said investigations will start this morning.
More to come.
