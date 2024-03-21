Meet your Lyons candidates for the 2024 Tasmanian state election

With the House of Assembly set to be restored to 35 members this election, achieving majority government will be harder than ever.
Labor has found itself at a 10-year low in Tasmania, holding eight seats against the Liberal's 11.
Either party will need to secure 18 candidates to form majority government, with polling data from numerous sources suggesting this outcome will be unlikely.
Richard is a fifth-generation farmer in the Central Highlands and says he knows first-hand the challenges and opportunities that exist in communities throughout Lyons.
He said it is in his nature to tackle the biggest challenges and to ensure the solutions to them are long-term.
Justin is a qualified builder and has worked as an adviser to Veteran Affairs Minister Guy Barnett.
He says that as father of three, he intimately understands the importance of building a strong foundation for families.
Stephanie runs a farm and plumbing business with her husband and serves as deputy mayor on the Meander Valley Council
She has had a broad career working in hospitality, aged care, and agriculture.
She says: "As a passionate and proud sixth-generation Tasmanian, I run a farm and plumbing business with my husband and as a mum of two young children I know what it is like to live, work and raise a family in regional Tasmania."
Greg has spent many years as a publication and is now running Blue Waters Hotel in Orford.
With a hand in agriculture, he says he knows the challenges facing primary producers and is a strong advocate for the sector.
Mark was first elected to the House of Assembly in March 2010 and he has held several senior Ministerial roles and is currently Speaker of the House of Assembly.
From 2003 to 2010, Mark was the mayor of the Meander Valley Council and has worked as a former TAFE and adult education teacher in automotive studies.
He says: "As a proud resident of Bracknell I'm passionate about regional Tasmania, small business, agriculture and the forestry sector and I understand the importance of strong communities."
Guy has represented the state in the senate and Lyons in state parliament since 2014.
He now serves as Attorney-General and Health Minister.
He says: "I am passionate about providing all Tasmanians, especially those in regional communities, with the right health care in the right place at the right time, providing a more accountable judicial system and also supporting our incredibly important veterans' community."
Before her election in 2018 to the Legislative Council, Jane says she had established her own successful small business based in Brighton.
She says her experience growing up on a farm and working in small business had taught her the value of hard work and giving back to the community.
Edwin is a Melton Mowbray boy who went to Melbourne for university to obtain a law degree and an arts degree majoring in economics.
He was appointed a magistrate and has a long career in judicial administration over a wide range of courts and tribunals.
Casey says he has spent his career creating opportunities for people right here in Tasmania.
From starting his own business to supporting hundreds of entrepreneurs to start their own, Casey says his belief has always been that Tasmania can be the best place in the world to do anything.
Carole is a registered nurse who has worked in hospital, emergency, aged and community care.
She says she wants Tasmanians to have the healthcare, disability support and education they deserve.
Richard was a high school teacher of 32 years who specialised in wood and metal technology, and was fitter and machinist by trade.
He has spent 17 years as a councillor on the Northern Midlands Council with six of those years as deputy mayor.
Ben grew up in Westbury in a working-class family.
He has worked in bottleshops, ran his own small businesses and worked for the community as a councillor in the Meander Valley.
Jen was elected to parliament in 2018 and is Labor's spokeswoman for veterans, building, consumer affairs, science and ICT.
Jen has a masters degree in business specialising in human resources management and international business relations.
Rebecca has served as a member for Lyons since 2010 and as Labor leader since 2017.
She says a Labor government would focus on taking urgent action to tackle the cost of living, deliver a Tasmanian price for Tasmanian power and make sure our children get a good education, people can get a house and access the health care they deserve.
Craig's chief interests are climate change, the natural environment, health and indigenous affairs. Craig is a retired general practitioner who has worked mostly in rural areas and in Aboriginal health.
Hannah is a sixth generation Tasmanian living at St Marys on the East Coast.
She runs a small home-based business along with her husband and young daughter.
Glenn has lived in the Lyons electorate for 44 years and know Lyons very well.
He has worked part-time politically in the electorate for most of that time. working on issues campaigns and also co-ordinating Christine Milne and Tim Morris's election campaigns.
Gary grew up in the Adelaide Hills, surrounded by natural bushland.
He has a lifelong passion for the environment and social justice which led to a degree in biology and a career in environmental protection and biodiversity conservation with the EPA in Western Australia.
Mitch is a third year Bachelor of Social Work with Honours student at University of Tasmania.
He spent a decade up until 2022 in the horticulture industry including owning and operating a small business in garden care.
Alistair is a lifetime environmental activist.
Formerly a captain with the marine conservation group, Sea Shepherd, he now works at the Bob Brown Foundation as their marine campaigner.
Tabatha is a small business owner and environmental campaigner who has grown up in Lyons, currently living in Ellendale.
As a keen bushwalker Tabatha deeply appreciates Tasmania's globally- unique wilderness and is dedicated to protecting our environment.
Troy is a small business owner who lives in Brighton.
He says wants to bring the voice of small business and ordinary people into the state parliament.
Lesley is a veteran and a registered nurse at the Launceston General Hospital in the emergency department.
She says she has experienced firsthand the failings of our health system and wants to get into to parliament to use that experience to help fix the system.
Andrew is a magistrate of 20 years and an ex-mayor of one of the largest councils in the southeast of
England. He says he used to holding people accountable for their actions and demanding transparency and wants to do the same in Parliament to make sure they are spending tax payer's money properly.
John was elected to parliament on a countback in 2019 and re-elected in his own right in 2021.
In mid-2023, he defected from the Liberal party which at the time he said was due to a lack of transparency from the government on Marinus Link and the proposed Macquarie Point stadium.
Angela is a veterinarian who has operated her own private practice for 33 years.
She says she stands for good governance, advocacy, policy, good processes and procedures, teamwork and consultative decision-making.
Jenny is chief executive of Kidsafe Tasmania.
She has previously run for the seat of Derwent in a Legislative Council and has served on the Glenorchy City Council.
Andrew has run as an independent candidate in previous elections and has campaigned on the principles of free speech and civil liberties.
Fraser Miller is a Southern Midlands councillor and a farmer.
He says unlike traditional political party candidates, independent candidates offer a refreshing alternative and prioritise the needs of constituents over partisan agendas.
Phillip is the state secretary of the Shooters, Fishers, Farmers Party in Tasmania.
He says the party's policy priorities were to get suppressors legalised for centrefire rifles and establishing a right to hunt charter.
Shane has worked with Nyrstar for 36 years and is deeply involved in guiding and fly fishing.
He says he advocates for preserving hunting and fishing traditions, environmental protection and wildlife conservation.
Carlo has spent 43 years working in a council's outside workforce
He says he supports more promotion of entrepreneurship and reduction the green and red tape that stifles wealth creation.
Wayne says his commitment to public safety and mental health led him to establish Rural Alive and Well.
He says he stands for preserving Tasmania's heritage and advocating for its wellbeing.
Ray says he has diverse experience in banking and family business and is active in community roles.
He says he values cooperation and effectively addresses hunting and fishing community concerns.
A born and bred Queenslander, Anna has spent a total of 17 years in Tasmania and lives with a hodgepodge of rescued animals.
