Launceston mothers applaud Albanese government's extended paid parental leave

The Albanese Government's amended paid parental leave legislation has received the thumbs up from two Launceston mothers.
Last week in the Senate, the Albanese Government passed new legislation which includes up to 22 weeks of leave available for one parent, up from 18 weeks, and four weeks reserved for the other parent, up from two weeks.
This policy expands paid parental leave to 26 weeks by increasing the total number of weeks by two weeks each year. It starts on 1 July 2024 and reaches 26 weeks or six months on 1 July 2026.
The Examiner spoke with Sarah Holloway, a business owner, mother of four, volunteer at the Launceston Birth Centre, and someone who has signed up for the new scheme.
"I had a baby in October last year. I've previously been a recipient of other paid parental leave structures. This has, by far, been the best.
"The Centrelink app has been pretty straightforward, which is excellent.
"And my friends, who aren't having babies now, also think that is a great improvement from what it was before in terms of flexibility. That's the big word for me. Flexibility. It has given our lives more flexibility, which is awesome," Mrs Holloway said
Furthermore, she said it involves fathers more and reduces the pressure on people who need to work and want to have a baby but have ongoing financial pressure to return to work.
The Launceston Birth Centre is an independent volunteer-run organisation that provides mothers with a home birth experience near the hospital.
The service is costly and used to be subsidised by the government, but it isn't any more. Mrs Holloway said that extra parental leave helps ease the financial pressure somewhat, and "the extra paid weeks off makes a huge difference in new mothers' lives.
"Often, that's around when women stop breastfeeding just a couple of months in because they've got to return to work. There is a lot of research about the importance of breastfeeding and bonding between a mother and child. That early two-month period is important, and having an extra month to care for a baby is vital," Mrs Holloway said.
We also spoke to a pregnant Launceston mother, Sally*, who wished to remain anonymous.
"This [scheme] is perfect. I am pregnant with my second child and missed out on this the first time around, so having those extra few weeks will definitely help me and any parent with a child.
Sally admits that she is lucky that she and her husband's parents are semi-retired and can help with childminding. She points out that some of her friends are less lucky to have that assistance.
"In the grand scheme of things, it doesn't sound like a lot of time off, but it makes a huge difference when it comes to trying to organise childcare and similar things.
Sally thinks "everyone who will be able to access it will benefit from it, and finally, the government have listened.
"Finally, they're showing up for new parents who need the time off to bond with their babies; mums and dads can benefit from this. And I think for the single parents to access the entire amount is incredible."
Sally said she thought the application process could be more straightforward and that more work could be done to improve that process, but she said, "It's a step in the right direction."
Single parents can access the full entitlement, which is welcomed news for single mums and dads nationwide.
This expansion of leave will benefit over 180,000 families and make the scheme more accessible, flexible, and fairer for Tasmanian families struggling with the increased cost of living.
Women often retire with insufficient superannuation, so levelling the playing field at different times in their lives while they have caring responsibilities eases the overall financial burden.
Expanding paid parental leave to 26 weeks also complements the government's plan, announced earlier this month, to pay superannuation on paid parental leave from 1 July 2025.
*pseudonym
