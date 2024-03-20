Former police officer sentenced for trying to 'drink herself to death'

A former police officer who drove with a blood alcohol reading of more than 0.22 on four occasions will spend ten months in home detention.
Leanne Maree Hyland, 55, of Legana pleaded guilty to four counts of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, and four of driving while exceeding 0.05 and one of breach of bail between October 22, 2022 and June 29, 2023.
In a plea hearing in December court heard that Hyland drove into the back of a car at the penguin Surf Club car park on October 22.
After a complainant spoke to her they contacted police who took her to Ulverstone police station.
Because she was unresponsive a blood test was undertaken at the North West Regional Hospital or a breath test which resulted in a reading of 0.262.
On April 24, 2023 Hyland's vehicle collided with a ditch in Rosevears Drive.
A reading of 0.283 was recorded in a subsequent test.
On May 11, 2023 Hyland reversed her car down the driveway and turned into a stormwater drain. She was assisted by a member of the public who reported that she could not walk and appeared heavily intoxicated.
A recording of 0.22 was returned in a breath test.
On June 29, 2023 on the West Tamar Highway Hyland's Subaru veered into and out of lanes the middle of the highway.
She recorded a reading of 0.037 which was breach of police bail.
The court heard a collision was almost caused when she failed to give way. She almost collided with the kerb at the Woolworth supermarket. A witness removed the keys and when police arrived they were unable to speak with her and she struggled to get out of the car.
An ambulance took her to the LGH where a sample resulted in a reading of .211.
When Hyland failed to appear in court in November 2023 police prosecutor Andrew Gillard opposed bail saying they were concerned that she would continue to offend and was a danger to the driving public.
The court heard that Hyland was a police officer of many years who had been exposed to traumatic events.
"It was basically a suicide attempt by drinking herself to death," defence lawyer Grant Tucker said.
Magistrate Sharon Cure granted bail saying that Hyland could potentially have killed someone else or herself. A bail condition was that she not consume alcohol.
"It is up to the community to keep the community as safe as possible," she said.
"Her history is a tragic one and she has dealt with personal difficulties and it is very easy to fall off the wagon."
Ms Cure told Hyland she was at very serious risk of imprisonment.
Hyland pleaded guilty on February 2 2024 where the home detention assessment was sought.
In the sentencing hearing on March 20 defence lawyer Grant Tucker said that Hyland had ceased drinking and had sought treatment for alcoholism at institutions including Missiondale and Serenity House at Burnie.
A home detention assessment report found Hyland was suitable for a home detention order.
"Alcohol has derailed your life," she said.
Ms Cure said she took into account the onerous nature of home detention orders including electronic monitoring and frequent checks but that they were very serious offences.
She was disqualified from driving for five years.
"There is a maximum of 72 months disqualification on each and she could arguably have been disqualified for 20 years," Ms Cure said.
