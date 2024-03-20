Has anyone been able to truly celebrate Tassie getting its AFL team yet?

Here's an interesting question.
What if there was no roofed-stadium requirement for the budding Tasmania AFL club to go ahead?
Would we already have a VFL team and state-wide academy preparing for the AFL and would we be entering before 2028?
Would the club board be more than a few months old with Brendon Gale at the helm?
And would the club's colours, logo and guernsey have been announced simultaneously with the team getting its licence and not about a year later?
When I moved to Launceston from Victoria in January 2022, the strong word was Tassie was getting an AFL team and that it would be confirmed in August that year.
It was an exciting prospect to be reporting in a state that had an AFL side coming, but it hasn't gone the way I thought it might.
A pivotal moment was when former AFL chief executive Gill McLachlan visited the Apple Isle in June 2022 and said the new stadium was a must.
It's been confusing since then.
I've often questioned how much the state wants an AFL club because the overwhelming feeling has been summed up by the slogan 'Yes team, No stadium'.
Launcestonians are right to question how much AFL men's content UTAS Stadium will actually get if the Hobart stadium is built.
It's hard to escape the need to maximise games at a new multi-million dollar venue.
And it's understandable that the North has been reluctant to get behind the club if they feel they will be short-changed with games.
This week was important considering my questions about the state's hunger for the club.
It's significant that more than 120,000 people bought founding memberships in the 48 hours after the Devils were launched.
Yes, the $10 digital membership is gimmicky but it has resulted in the first example of quantitative evidence that there is big support for the team.
The number of members is still growing and it's hard to resist the feeling of wanting to be part of history.
Before this week, the only figures I'd heard about the club's popularity were that about 6000 people responded to a survey regarding the name, colours, logo and jumper.
Those figures didn't exactly scream 'popularity' to me.
There's no doubt there are benefits to a new stadium, such as creating an entertainment precinct which is evident in Adelaide and Perth.
Walking to those grounds is a great experience given the beautiful bridges and surrounding restaurants in those footy-mad cities.
However, despite the overwhelming support, the Tassie club's future hangs in the balance.
The AFL has reiterated the stadium is a requirement from the get-go.
The state government have financially backed the project whereas Labor leader Rebecca White wants to renegotiate the deal with the AFL.
My take was that the state election would be the final hurdle to overcome.
But it seems Saturday's election won't give us a clear-cut answer.
It looks like it will be difficult for either party to form a majority and then the stadium would also need to pass through both houses of parliament.
We could still be wondering if the club is going ahead for many months and it makes the stadium requirement seem cruel.
There are 120,000 members for a club that may not play a match.
The licence has been achieved and the jumper unveiled but has anyone been able to truly celebrate Tassie getting its team?
Current AFL-standard grounds Bellerive Oval and UTAS Stadium have been deemed fit for the club's first season, so why not more?
You can't help but wonder what the Devils could have achieved by now had they been given the full green light in 2022.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.