The Examiner
The Examiner's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Tackling gorse: Tamar NRM is providing long-term plans to eradicate the weed

Annika Rhoades
By Annika Rhoades
March 21 2024 - 10:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamar NRM's Achievement's Day was held March 12. Picture supplied
Tamar NRM's Achievement's Day was held March 12. Picture supplied

If you're a landowner or farmer, you might have heard of gorse - a major weed that can have extensive negative agricultural impacts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Annika Rhoades

Annika Rhoades

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, interested in social and environmental issues. Got a story? Contact me at annika.rhoades@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.