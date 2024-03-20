Tackling gorse: Tamar NRM is providing long-term plans to eradicate the weed

If you're a landowner or farmer, you might have heard of gorse - a major weed that can have extensive negative agricultural impacts.
"Gorse - particularly the seeds from gorse - will last up to 30 years in the ground, so you have to constantly monitor it once you've got on top of it," Tamar Natural Resource Management (Tamar NRM) program coordinator Nick Flittner said.
"Everyone knows that dealing with weeds is a long-term project. It can literally take decades to actually get rid of it and to eradicate a weed," he said.
"There's a whole lot of responsibilities that come with land ownership, one of which is controlling weeds."
According to the Tasmanian Government Department of Natural Resources and Environment Tasmania (NRE Tas), "gorse is a prickly evergreen shrub...all the stems and leaves end in a sharp spine. Gorse flowers are bright yellow pea-like flowers, and are borne all over the plant."
The NRE Tas website says gorse is a "threat to many natural environments such as forests, woodlands, riparian (stream-side) vegetation, wetlands and native grasslands".
"Serious [gorse] infestations of pasture can dramatically reduce stocking rates...other impacts of gorse include providing shelter for pest animals, and an increased risk of bushfires," according to the website.
Tamar NRM partnered with East Tamar Landcare Group, Lilydale Landcare Group and the Launceston & Northeast Railway and received funding for a project to tackle this issue.
"We've been there to provide the support for this project, to encourage people and help them with all the logistics and technicalities," Mr Flittner said.
"Gorse has been around a long time and it's a very invasive weed. It will take over the property, so it's very damaging economically and, of course, environmentally as well."
In September 2021, the 'Towards Gorse Eradication in Pipers River Catchment' project began, funded by the Tasmanian Weed Action Fund (WAF) whereby the government is investing $5 million over five years to tackle serious weeds.
"The project was called 'Towards Eradication' because it's a long, long process. It's not something you do overnight," Mr Flittner said.
Mr Flittner said project coordinator Kay Bailey went and visited all landowners who were interested in the project.
"Kay would go to them, look around the property, decide where the gorse was and do a mapping, and create a management plan for them," he said.
Mr Flittner said participating landowners would receive a visual map of their property identifying specific gorse zones and "tackling them one at a time". Then each year, landowners will go back and reevaluate the zone.
"Landowners signed up for not just a three year project, but a 10 year project. So that was part of the deal so that landowners commit to maintaining or controlling the gorse another seven years after the project is finished."
On March 12, Tamar NRM held an Achievement's Day where they - and interested parties - visited some properties "to have a look at the whole project and how it's gone, and celebrate what we think was a successful project".
"We want to really emphasise that this only works best when there's involvement of groups," Mr Flittner said.
"In our case, landcare groups and the railway who are committed to do the work, encourage people and publicise it."
Mr Flittner said the Achievement's Day highlighted three key aspects to the project: "having a coordinator, a multiyear project, and engagement of the whole community".
For more information visit the Tamar NRM gorse project page.
