Freeman named CTPL's best after dominating stats with bat and ball

George Town's Jarrod Freeman has added another accolade to his ever-growing cricket resumé after being named Cricket Tasmania Premier League player of the season.
The 23-year-old Launceston-born all-rounder, who played for George Town and Mowbray before moving south to follow his cricket dreams, claimed the Emerson Rodwell Medal despite his Lindisfarne team finishing bottom of the nine-team first-grade ladder.
Freeman dominated the Lightning statistics across his 15 matches, finishing as their leading run-scorer with 672 at an average of 51.69 with a top score of 228 not out and second-highest wicket-taker with 25 at 22.48 and best figures of 5-52.
Contracted with both the Tasmanian Tigers and Hobart Hurricanes, Freeman has long been touted as a star of the state having featured in under-19 national championships in Launceston in 2017 and been a winner at The Examiner's Junior Sports Awards in 2018.
At the CTPL awards night on Wednesday, Freeman polled 20 votes, one more than Glenorchy's Josh Hartill and Kingborough's Nivethan Radhakrishnan, with Greater Northern Raiders all-rounder Sam O'Mahony fourth (18) and Clarence's Sam Rainbird fifth (17).
North Hobart's Ella Marsh won the Kim Fazackerley Medal with 20 votes from Sterre Kalis (New Town, 16), Kathryn Bryce (New Town, 13), Melodie Armstrong (North Hobart, 13) and Emma Manix-Geeves (GN Raiders, 12).
Freeman, O'Mahony, Manix-Geeves and Meg Radford also made teams of the year.
The Michael Di Venuto Medal, awarded to the best under-18 player, was won by Michael's son, Luca Di Venuto, of Clarence.
The Allen Newman Medal (second grade) was tied between Kingborough batsman Jack Ross and South Hobart Sandy Bay all-rounder Jack Bowerman, who also won the batting aggregate and tied for the bowling aggregate, while the Jim Stevens Medal (third grade) went to Imtiaz Ahmed Syed, of Lindisfarne.
The club championship was won by Kingborough, who made the grand final in every grade from first to under-16s.
